5h ago
Ice Chips: Lack to start vs. Coyotes
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. After getting ripped by his head coach, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack will get the start Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.
Carolina Hurricanes
Goalie Eddie Lack will be the starting netminder when the Hurricanes visit the Arizona Coyotes Sunday. The decision is a surprising one considering head coach Bill Peters ripped the goalie in the wake of his poor performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Andy Greene will again be out of the lineup due to personal reasons and will not play Sunday against the Blue Jackets. - NHL.com
Arizona Coyotes
Goalie Mike Smith will be in net for the Coyotes Sunday.
Calgary Flames
Goalie Brian Elliott will get the nod against the Islanders on Sunday. - CalgaryFlames.com
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Alexander Radulov missed Saturday's win over the New York Rangers because of a lower injury, which he says has been a lingering one. - Montreal Gazette
Vancouver Canucks
Goalie Richard Bachman will start vs. Anaheim Ducks Sunday.
New York Islanders
Defenceman Johnny Boychuk will not play Sunday against the Calgary Flames after sitting out Saturday's practice.
Defenceman Thomas Hickey will return to the lineup Sunday. Hickey did not play in Friday's lost to the Chicago Blackhawks. - New York Newsday
Goalie Thomas Greiss will get the start in net vs. the Flames.
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Ryan Sproul, who left in the second period of Saturday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers with a knee injury, is apparently out indefinitely.
St. Louis Blues
Goalie Jake Allen will be in net when the Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche Sunday.
Defenceman Jordan Schmaltz will make his NHL debut Sunday. The 23-year-old is the brother of Nick Schmaltz of the Blackhawks
Colorodo Avalanche
Forward Sven Andrighetto will make Avalanche debut on Sunday.
New York Rangers
Forward Tanner Glass and defenceman Steven Kampfer haven been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defencemen Markus Nutivaara and Scott Harrington will be scratched against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. - NHL.com