Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. After getting ripped by his head coach, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack will get the start Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goalie Eddie Lack will be the starting netminder when the Hurricanes visit the Arizona Coyotes Sunday. The decision is a surprising one considering head coach Bill Peters ripped the goalie in the wake of his poor performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Eddie Lack gets the start in net for the #Canes this evening. #CARvsARI — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 5, 2017

Peters on what he wants to see out of Lack: "Just a good, solid performance. Handle the puck, be square and give his team a chance to win." — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 5, 2017

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Andy Greene will again be out of the lineup due to personal reasons and will not play Sunday against the Blue Jackets. - NHL.com

Arizona Coyotes

Goalie Mike Smith will be in net for the Coyotes Sunday.

Smith first goalie off the ice for #Coyotes. — Sarah McLellan (@azc_mclellan) March 5, 2017

Calgary Flames

Goalie Brian Elliott will get the nod against the Islanders on Sunday. - CalgaryFlames.com

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alexander Radulov missed Saturday's win over the New York Rangers because of a lower injury, which he says has been a lingering one. - Montreal Gazette

Vancouver Canucks

Goalie Richard Bachman will start vs. Anaheim Ducks Sunday.

Bachman will start Sunday vs. Ducks, says coach. Was the plan before this game. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 5, 2017

New York Islanders

Defenceman Johnny Boychuk will not play Sunday against the Calgary Flames after sitting out Saturday's practice.

Weight: Greiss in goal, Hickey in for Boychuk, Mayfield in for Pelech. 2-42, 14-3, 44-4. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) March 5, 2017

Defenceman Thomas Hickey will return to the lineup Sunday. Hickey did not play in Friday's lost to the Chicago Blackhawks. - New York Newsday

Goalie Thomas Greiss will get the start in net vs. the Flames.

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Ryan Sproul, who left in the second period of Saturday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers with a knee injury, is apparently out indefinitely.

Blashill said Sproul out a while with sprained knee. No decision on who'll be recalled. #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) March 5, 2017

St. Louis Blues

Goalie Jake Allen will be in net when the Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche Sunday.

Allen in net tonight against Colorado. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 5, 2017

Defenceman Jordan Schmaltz will make his NHL debut Sunday. The 23-year-old is the brother of Nick Schmaltz of the Blackhawks

Colorodo Avalanche

Forward Sven Andrighetto will make Avalanche debut on Sunday.

Sven Andrighetto is slated to make his debut in burgundy & blue today!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/izR8OlB7kA — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 5, 2017

New York Rangers

Forward Tanner Glass and defenceman Steven Kampfer haven been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have recalled forward Tanner Glass and defenseman Steven Kampfer from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 5, 2017

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defencemen Markus Nutivaara and Scott Harrington will be scratched against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. - NHL.com