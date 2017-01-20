Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Toronto Maple Leafs

The team claimed forward Seth Griffith off waivers for the second time this season.

The Leafs claimed Griffith prior to the season when he was waived by the Boston Bruins, but waived him after three games. He was claimed by the Florida Panthers and played 21 games before being placed on waivers on Thursday.

The team assigned Griffith to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after he was claimed.

Defenceman Morgan Rielly is dealing with a right ankle injury, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Rielly missed Thursday night's loss to the New York Rangers with what is officially labelled a "lower-body injury."

The 22-year-old is considered day-to-day.



Winnipeg Jets

Forward Patrik Laine skated with the team on Friday, sporting a yellow non-contact jersey.

.@PatrikLaine29 joining the team on the ice today! pic.twitter.com/n5cfPnrxBS — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 20, 2017



Dallas Stars

Defenceman Johnny Oduya is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with an ankle injury. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

By the way, Johnny Oduya is going to be out a while, probably 2-4 weeks. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) January 20, 2017



Edmonton Oilers

Forward Jujhar Khaira sustained a wrist injury in Wednesday's win over the Florida Panthers. The team has recalled Anton Lander for depth. - Edmonton Sun.



Boston Bruins

Forward Matt Beleskey will return to the lineup for tonight's game against the Blackhawks. Beleskey has missed the Bruins' past 23 games due to a knee injury sustained against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 3.

Claude Julien on Matt Beleskey returning from injury: "We'll give him a shot tonight." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 20, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Niklas Kronwall could return to the lineup tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kronwall has been out since Jan. 4 with a groin injury.

Darren Helm's status against the Sabres will be determined later on Friday. Helm has been out since Nov. 15 with a dislocated shoulder.



New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider missed practice Friday morning due to illness.

No Cory Schneider (ill) at #Devils morning skate. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) January 20, 2017



Buffalo Sabres

Tyler Ennis will return to the lineup tonight against the Red Wings.

Anders Nilsson will start in net. - Team Twitter.



TSN Game Notes

MTL Since Starting 13-1-1

Record 14-12-5

GF/Gm 2.8

GA/Gm 2.78

PP 21.5%

PK 78.2%

(Price 11-9-4, 2.74GAA, .901sv%)

Blackhawks (61P) at Bruins (52P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season, BOS winning at home. BOS has won 3 of the past 4 at home vs CHI

BOS (23-19-6):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 9GA, 8/8 on PK

Marchand (7G, 7A) last 8GP

CHI (28-14-5):

1-2-0 past 3GP, 13GA, 1/3 on PK

Kane (2G) last 3GP

Red Wings (46P) at Sabres (43P) - 7PM

BUF is 1-0-1 vs DET this season, 0-0-1 at home.

BUF (17-18-9):

won 3 straight at home, 5GA, 4/6 on PK

Okposo (1G, 1A) past 2GP, 2P shy of 400 career

DET (20-19-6):

won 3 straight, 12GF, 1/12 on PP

Vanek (5G, 5A) 7 game PT streak

Penguins (61P) at Hurricanes (49P) - 7PM

PIT is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, winning at home. PIT has gone 5-1-1 past 7GP in CAR

CAR (21-16-7):

won 4 straight at home, 21GF, 0/7 on PP

Skinner (3G, 3A) last 3GP

PIT (28-11-5):

won 2 straight, 12GF, 1/3 on PP

Malkin (5G, 2A) 5 game PT streak

Canadiens (50P) at Devils (47P) - 730PM

MTL is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season, winning at home. MTL has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP in NJ, 3 of 4 decided in a shootout

NJ (19-18-9):

won 3 straight, all on the road, 5GA, 7/8 on PK

Hall (4A) during a 4 game PT streak

MTL (27-13-6):

lost 2 straight, 1GF, 0/2 on PP

Pacioretty (1G, 1A) last 4GP

Predators (49P) at Oilers (57P) - 9PM

NSH was 3-0-0 vs EDM last season, 3GA. NSH has won 6 straight vs EDM

EDM (25-15-7):

won 4 straight, 7GA, 9/11 on PK

McDavid (1G, 10A_ last 8GP

NSH (21-17-7):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 8GA, 13/15 on PK

Johansen (1A) last 7GP

Panthers (49P) at Canucks (48P) - 10PM

FLA is 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, winning at home. VAN has gone 1-1-1 past 3GP at home vs FLA

VAN (21-19-6):

6-0-1 past 7GP at home, 9GA, 12/14 on PK

H Sedin 999 career PTS, 1G, 2A last 3GP

FLA (20-18-9):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 17GA, 11/15 on PK

Trochek (6G, 4A) 6 game PT streak