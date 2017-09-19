Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Patrick Marleau will make his Toronto Maple Leafs' debut tonight against the Ottawa Senators on a line with Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov.

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was slated to be in the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice group today, but didn't participate. Instead Sam Jardine, who was cut on Sunday was skating instead.

Nikita Zaitsev was slated to be in #Leafs practice group today but he is not. Sam Jardine, who was cut on Sunday, is skating instead. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 19, 2017

Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Johnsson-Smith-Grundstrom

Rychel-Greening-T.Moore

Defencemen

Gardiner-Borgman

Nielsen-Polak

Marincin-LoVerde

Valiev-Holl

Powerplay

Gardiner

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk

Borgman

Marleau-T.Moore-Grundstrom

Rychel

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced the signing of forward Parker Kelly to a three-year entry-level contract. Kelly was invited to the Senators annual development camp this summer before agreeing to an amateur tryout to attend both the rookie camp and the team’s main training camp. The 18-year-old went undrafted, but set career highs in goals (21), assists (22) and points (43) in 72 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders.

Projected Lineup vs. Maple Leafs on TSN4 (Leafs Region) and TSN5 (Senators Region) at 7:30pm ET - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

McCormick - Thompson - Pyatt

Vandevelde - Brown - DiDomenico

Batherson - Reinhart - Kelly

Formenton - Chlapik - Blunden

Defencemen

Borowiecki - Harpur

Claesson - Wideman

Bergdorfer - Sieloff

Goaltenders

Condon

Hammond

Hogberg

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced that Noah Juulsen (bruised foot) and Andrew Shaw (neck) are not practicing today.

Medical update: N. Juulsen (bruised foot) and A. Shaw (neck) not practicing today. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 19, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan says the team will split tonight's start in net against the Buffalo Sabres. Antti Niemi will start followed by Casey DeSmith.

Coach Sullivan says the team will split goaltenders tonight at Penn State. Niemi and DeSmith will both play. Niemi will start. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 19, 2017

Washington Capitals

According to the Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan, head coach Barry Trotz said Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov will start the season together, while Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie will be together. Trotz added that Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Vrana will be tomorrow's top line for the Capitals' matchup versus the Canadiens. Pheonix Copley and Philipp Grubauer will be in net.

A notable thing from Trotz: Ovechkin and Kuznetsov will start the season together. Backstrom and Oshie will be together. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) September 19, 2017

Trotz said Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Vrana will be a top line tomorrow in Montreal. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) September 19, 2017

Goalies for tomorrow are Copley and Grubauer. Smith-Pelly will play. Rest of the lineup will come out tomorrow. Young D expected again. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) September 19, 2017

Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas Review-Journal's Steve Carp reports that Vadim Shipachyov will make his NHL debut for the Vegas Golden Knights tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Shipachyov was signed to a two-year contract by the Golden Knights after spending nine seasons in Russia's KHL. Last season the 30-year-old finished second in KHL scoring with 76 points.

It'll be VGK F Vadim Shipachyov's NHL debut tonight. Most curious to see how he performs. — Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) September 19, 2017

New York Rangers

According to the New York Post's Larry Brooks, forward Mika Zibanejad has a bad cold and will not play tomorrow night against the New Jersey Devils. Brooks says he should be back in the Rangers' lineup either Friday or Saturday.

Zibanejad has bad cold. That is why he is not playing tmw night after not playing v NYI. Should be good for either Fri or Sat. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) September 19, 2017

Buffalo Sabres

Jason Pominville will start on the top line with Jack Eichel and Evander Kane tonight against the Penguins.