Ice Chips: Marleau makes Leafs' debut tonight
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Marleau excited for Leafs debut
Toronto Maple Leafs
Patrick Marleau will make his Toronto Maple Leafs' debut tonight against the Ottawa Senators on a line with Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov.
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was slated to be in the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice group today, but didn't participate. Instead Sam Jardine, who was cut on Sunday was skating instead.
Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Johnsson-Smith-Grundstrom
Rychel-Greening-T.Moore
Defencemen
Gardiner-Borgman
Nielsen-Polak
Marincin-LoVerde
Valiev-Holl
Powerplay
Gardiner
Bozak-Kadri-Marner
van Riemsdyk
Borgman
Marleau-T.Moore-Grundstrom
Rychel
Ottawa Senators
The Senators announced the signing of forward Parker Kelly to a three-year entry-level contract. Kelly was invited to the Senators annual development camp this summer before agreeing to an amateur tryout to attend both the rookie camp and the team’s main training camp. The 18-year-old went undrafted, but set career highs in goals (21), assists (22) and points (43) in 72 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders.
Projected Lineup vs. Maple Leafs on TSN4 (Leafs Region) and TSN5 (Senators Region) at 7:30pm ET - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
McCormick - Thompson - Pyatt
Vandevelde - Brown - DiDomenico
Batherson - Reinhart - Kelly
Formenton - Chlapik - Blunden
Defencemen
Borowiecki - Harpur
Claesson - Wideman
Bergdorfer - Sieloff
Goaltenders
Condon
Hammond
Hogberg
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens announced that Noah Juulsen (bruised foot) and Andrew Shaw (neck) are not practicing today.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Head coach Mike Sullivan says the team will split tonight's start in net against the Buffalo Sabres. Antti Niemi will start followed by Casey DeSmith.
Washington Capitals
According to the Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan, head coach Barry Trotz said Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov will start the season together, while Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie will be together. Trotz added that Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Vrana will be tomorrow's top line for the Capitals' matchup versus the Canadiens. Pheonix Copley and Philipp Grubauer will be in net.
Vegas Golden Knights
Las Vegas Review-Journal's Steve Carp reports that Vadim Shipachyov will make his NHL debut for the Vegas Golden Knights tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Shipachyov was signed to a two-year contract by the Golden Knights after spending nine seasons in Russia's KHL. Last season the 30-year-old finished second in KHL scoring with 76 points.
New York Rangers
According to the New York Post's Larry Brooks, forward Mika Zibanejad has a bad cold and will not play tomorrow night against the New Jersey Devils. Brooks says he should be back in the Rangers' lineup either Friday or Saturday.
Buffalo Sabres
Jason Pominville will start on the top line with Jack Eichel and Evander Kane tonight against the Penguins.