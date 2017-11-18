Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Auston Matthews skated for a sixth straight day Saturday morning, but will be a game-time decision against the Habs. Matthews has missed the team's previous four games due to an upper-body injury. Nikita Soshnikov and Josh Leivo appear to be the scratches. - Mark Masters, TSN

Optional morning skate for Leafs in Montreal



Matthews on the ice for sixth straight day; status for tonight still to be determined pic.twitter.com/E2uvyXmkhs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 18, 2017

Babcock on whether Matthews returns: "Game-time decision. We'll see how everything is, but it looks like it's heading that way."



Auston has already left Bell Centre while Leivo, Soshnikov continue to skate — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 18, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin and Jordie Benn, who missed Friday's practice due to the flu, took part in the Habs' optional skate Saturday morning. - TSN

Pacioretty has seven goals and five assists in 20 games for the Canadiens this season. Drouin has three goals and 10 assists in 19 games, and Benn has a goal and four assists in 19 games.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Duncan Keith isn't expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins despite missing three practices with an illness, according to Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville. - Chicago Tribune

Keith has 10 assists in 19 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Marc Methot is close to returning but likely won't be in the lineup Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Recovering from a lower-body injury, Methot skated Friday but is expected to miss his fifth straight game Saturday afternoon. - Dallas Morning News.

The 32-year-old has been held pointless in 15 games for the Stars this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers could get one of their centres back Saturday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Jared McCann, who has been battling a lower-body injury, has skated with the team all week. McCann has played in just one game since October 21 with the injury. - South Florida Sun Sentinel.

When healthy, McCann has been productive in his second season with the Panthers, notching two goals and three assists in eight games.