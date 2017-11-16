Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Nolan Patrick is ready to return to the lineup Thursday according to head coach Dave Hakstol. - Sara Orlesky

Patrick, who last played on Oct. 24, has missed the last eight games with due to a concussion. The second overall pick owns one goal and three points in nine games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Mike Cammalleri will make his Oilers debut on the third line with Ryan Strome and Iiro Pakarinen and will get some time on the second power play unit. - Ryan Rishaug

Thursday marks 15 years since he scored his first goal against the Oilers in Edmonton.

Missing from the lineup is Jujhar Khaira who comes out after his three best games as an Oiler. Head coach Todd McLellan says it's health related after being banged up last game.

Expected lines versus St. Louis Blues: - Ryan Rishaug

Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl

Lucic-Nugent-Hopkins-Puljujarvi

Cammalleri-Strome-Pakarinen

Caggiula-Letestu-Kassian

Nurse-Larsson

Klefbom-Benning

Russell-Gryba

Talbot

Vancouver Canucks

Head coach Travis Green said that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will start despite a solid performance for Anders Nilsson in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Troy Stecher (knee) is skating on his own and is expected to rejoin the team in two to four days, so he will likely go with the team on Sunday.

Here are the expected lines: - Farhan Lalji

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson

Vanek-Granlund-Gagner

Gaunce-Sutter-Dorsett

Edler-Pouliot

Del Zotto-Biega

Hutton-Gudbranson

Markstrom

Nilsson

Vegas Golden Knights

Goaltender Maxim Lagace will start in net for the Golden Knights Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

There was speculation that Vancouver-born Dylan Ferguson would get the nod, but head coach Gerrard Gallant confirmed it was Legace who will go.

Malcolm Subban was on the ice Thursday for their morning skate as he works his way back from a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets placed forward Zac Dalpe on waivers Thursday. Dalpe, 28, has been held without a point in 10 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

The 2008 second-round pick owns 12 goals and 24 points in 138 career games.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien told the media on Thursday that Carey Price, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, has an “undetermined” return date as to when he'll be back skating. The goaltender has been off the ice for three days now, after saying on Tuesday that he was going to take “a couple of days off” and reassess at that time. - John Lu

Price has not played since Nov. 2.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews was on the ice Thursday morning as the Leafs held their optional skate but he will not play, missing his fourth straight game. Nikita Soshnikov will instead make his season debut with Josh Leivo taking a seat.

Nikita Soshnikov will get in the lineup with Matthews out. Babcock expects him to play mean and give #Leafs energy — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 16, 2017

Connor Carrick, Andreas Borgman and William Nylander were shooed off the ice by Leafs assistant D.J. Smith, who yelled "if you're playing tonight, get off the ice!"

Matthews remained on the ice and was ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the New Jersey Devils not long after.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche defenceman Tyson Barrie will not play Thursday with what the team is calling an upper-body injury.

According to the Denver Post, Barrie was hurt during the series with the Ottawa Senators in Sweden.

"It's been bugging him a little bit. He was prety sore yesterday. He's better today," said head coach Jared Bednar.

He will accompany the team on their two-game road trip and hopes to play on the weekend, Bednar said.

Boston Bruins

Centre David Krejci (back) will be a game-time decision for the Bruins Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Krejci was doing much better on Wednesday. "It looks like [Thursday] will be a good target date for him. It'll be a game-time decision."

The 31-year-old hasn't played since Oct. 19 and has six points in six games so far this season.

Meanwhile, goaltender Anton Khudobin is expected to start between the pipes.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have recalled forward Nick Paul from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Thursday.

Interestingly, Dennis Wideman, who typically is a defenceman, is slotted as forward on the team's fourth line for the game versus the Penguins tonight.

Lines versus Penguins tonight: - Brent Wallace

Hoffman Brassard Stone

Dzingel Duchene Ryan

Pyatt Pageau Didomenico

Burrows Thompson Wideman

Claesson Karlsson

Oduya Phaneuf

Borowiecki Ceci



Anderson

Pittsburgh Penguins

Despite having a concussion, defenceman Matt Hunwick has not been ruled out for Thursday's game head coach Mike Sullivan said.

Hunwick returned to practice Wednesday and travelled with the team to Ottawa.

"(Practice) is a big step for him. We'll see how he reacts," Sullivan told the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Paul Maurice is going with Connor Hellebuyck in net tonight versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Looks like Paul Maurice is sticking with Connor Hellebuyck tonight vs PHI. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) November 16, 2017

Hellebuyck was given the nod over Steve Mason and has been the better goalie so far this season without question. In 13 games, Hellebuyck has a 9.30 save percentage and a GAA of 2.32. Mason sits at a GAA of 3.76 and a save percentage of .892 in five starts.

Here are the expected lines for Thursday night: - Sara Orlesky

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Perreault-Hendricks-Armia

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Hellebuyck

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have signed forward Jonathan Ang to a three-year, entry level deal. Ang was the Panthers fourth round selection from the 2016 draft and has 30 points in 21 games for the Peterborough Petes this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Defanceman Hampus Lindholm was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Bruins with a lower-body but head coach Randy Carlyle said he expects the 23-year-old to play Sunday.

In 10 games so far this season, he has three goals and two assists.

TSN Game Notes

Leafs Point Leaders With Matthews Out

Player G A Pts

Mitchell Marner 1 3 4

Morgan Rielly 1 3 4

James van Riemsdyk 3 1 4

Nazem Kadri 1 2 3

Patrick Marleau 3 0 3

Team SV% Leaders Nov 3rd to Present

(since Price was injured)

Team GP Sv%

San Jose Sharks 4 .944

Minnesota Wild 6 .942

Carolina Hurricanes 5 .942

Montreal Canadiens 6 .936

Tampa Bay Lightning 4 .933

Save % Rankings Pre-Price Injury

(Oct 4 to Nov 2)

Rank Team Sv%

27 Pittsburgh Penguins .889

28 Buffalo Sabres .888

29 Florida Panthers .887

30 Montreal Canadiens .872

31 Arizona Coyotes .864

NHL Goal Leaders – Oct 21st to Present

Player Team GP G

John Tavares NYI 10 11

Mark Stone Ott 9 9

Artem Anisimov Chi 11 8

Nikita Kucherov TB 10 8

Jason Zucker Min 12 8

Best Records In NHL – Oct 20th to Present

Team GP W L OTL Pts%

Tampa Bay Lightning 10 8 1 1 .850

Winnipeg Jets 11 7 1 3 .773

New York Rangers 11 8 3 0 .727

San Jose Sharks 11 8 3 0 .727

St. Louis Blues 11 7 3 1 .682

Oilers Longest Active Win Streak vs Single Opponent

BOS 5

CGY 5

STL 4

NJ 4

Worst Home Records This Season

Team GP W L OTL Pts%

Arizona Coyotes 8 1 6 1 .188

Buffalo Sabres 7 2 4 1 .357

Edmonton Oilers 10 4 6 0 .400

Vancouver Canucks 9 3 4 2 .444

Anaheim Ducks 12 5 5 2 .500

Devils (24P) at Maple Leafs (24P) - 7PM

NJ is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning in TOR. TOR 7-2-0 past 9GP at home vs NJ

TOR (12-7-0):

won 4 straight, 8GA, 12/15 on PK

Kadri (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

NJ (11-4-2):

won 2 straight, 9GF, 3/5 on PP

Hall (3G, 7A) 5 game PT streak on the road

Hurricanes (19P) at Islanders (20P) - 7PM

CAR was 3-1-1 vs NYI last season. 2-0-0 at NYI with 13GF

NYI (9-6-2):

2-1-1 last 4GP, 13GA, 12/13 on PK

Tavares (1G) last 3GP

CAR (7-5-4):

3-0-1 past 4GP, 7GA, 9/11 on PK

Staal (2G, 4A) last 3GP

Coyotes (7P) at Canadiens (18P) - 730PM

MTL was 2-0-0 vs ARZ last season, 5GF in each game.

MTL (8-9-2):

1-1-1 last 3GP, 3GF, 1/6 on PP

Drouin (1G, 2A) last 6GP

ARZ (2-15-3):

0-3-2 last 5GP, 7GF, 1/16 on PP

Keller (0P) last 4GP

Penguins (23P) at Senators (21P) - 730PM

OTT was 2-1-0 vs PIT last season, 2-0-0 at home, 2GA.

OTT (8-3-5):

won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, 2/8 on PP

Stone (5G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

PIT (10-7-3):

2-2-2 last 6GP, 19GA, 15/22 on PK

Kessel (4G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

Stars (19P) at Lightning (30P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season. TB winning at home

TB (14-2-2):

5-0-1 past 6GP, 25GF, 6/21 on PP

Stamkos (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

DAL (9-8-1):

2-3-1 past 6GP, 17GF, 4/14 on PP

Benn (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

Predators (22P) at Wild (18P) - 8PM

MIN was 3-2-0 vs NSH last season, 1-1-0 at home.

MIN (8-7-2):

won 3 straight, all by shutout, 8/8 on PK

Zucker (7G, 1A) 5 game PT streak

NSH (10-5-2):

won 5 straight, 22GF, 4/21 on PP

Forsberg (1G, 2A) last 2GP

Flyers (18P) at Jets (23P) - 8PM

Teams split 2GP last season, WPG winning at home.

WPG (10-4-3):

7-1-3 last 11GP, 24GA, 33/40 on PK

Laine (5G, 2A) 6 game PT streak

PHI (8-8-2):

lost 2 straight, both to MIN, both by shutout, 0/5 on PP

Giroux (0P) 0 shots last 2GP

Capitals (21P) at Avalanche (17P) - 9PM

WSH was 2-0-0 vs COL last season. WSH has won 6 straight vs COL

COL (8-7-1):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 14GA, 6/10 on PK

MacKinnon (4G, 6A) last 6GP

WSH (10-8-1):

lost 2 straight on the road, 9GA, 8/9 on PK

Kuznetsov (5A) last 6GP

Blues (27P) at Oilers (16P) - 9PM

EDM was 3-0-0 vs STL last season, 4GA.

EDM (7-9-2):

2-1-0 past 3GP at home, 14GF, 4/6 on PP

McDavid (4G, 2A) last 5GP

STL (13-5-1):

lost 2 straight, 12GA, 3/4 on PK

Schwartz (2G, 5A) last 5GP, has 99 career goals

Knights (21P) at Canucks (20P) - 10PM

First meeting between teams

VAN (9-7-2):

3-4-1 past 8GP, 16GF, 5/28 on PP

Boeser (2A) last 5GP

VGK (10-6-1):

2-5-1 last 8GP, 34GA, 19/28 on PK

Perron (1G, 6A) 5 game PT streak

Bruins (16P) at Kings (24P) - 1030PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, OTW in BOS. LAK 3-1-0 last 4 at home vs BOS (lost last)

LAK (11-5-2):

lost 3 straight, all at home, 5GF, 2/12 on PP

Kopitar (3G, 8A) 9 game PT streak

BOS (6-6-4):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 5GF, 1/12 on PP

Pastrnak (4G, 2A) last 5GP

Panthers (14P) at Sharks (20P) - 1030PM

SJ was 1-0-1 vs FLA last season, 9GF

SJ (10-6-0):

6-1-0 past 7GP, 12GA, 20/23 on PK

Couture (2G, 1A) last 2GP

FLA (6-9-2):

2-4-2 last 8GP, 31GA, 19/26 on PK

Huberdeau (2G, 5A) last 5GP