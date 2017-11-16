5h ago
Ice Chips: Patrick returns for Flyers
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Matthews won't play tonight versus Devils
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Nolan Patrick is ready to return to the lineup Thursday according to head coach Dave Hakstol. - Sara Orlesky
Patrick, who last played on Oct. 24, has missed the last eight games with due to a concussion. The second overall pick owns one goal and three points in nine games this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Forward Mike Cammalleri will make his Oilers debut on the third line with Ryan Strome and Iiro Pakarinen and will get some time on the second power play unit. - Ryan Rishaug
Thursday marks 15 years since he scored his first goal against the Oilers in Edmonton.
Missing from the lineup is Jujhar Khaira who comes out after his three best games as an Oiler. Head coach Todd McLellan says it's health related after being banged up last game.
Expected lines versus St. Louis Blues: - Ryan Rishaug
Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl
Lucic-Nugent-Hopkins-Puljujarvi
Cammalleri-Strome-Pakarinen
Caggiula-Letestu-Kassian
Nurse-Larsson
Klefbom-Benning
Russell-Gryba
Talbot
Vancouver Canucks
Head coach Travis Green said that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will start despite a solid performance for Anders Nilsson in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Troy Stecher (knee) is skating on his own and is expected to rejoin the team in two to four days, so he will likely go with the team on Sunday.
Here are the expected lines: - Farhan Lalji
Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser
Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson
Vanek-Granlund-Gagner
Gaunce-Sutter-Dorsett
Edler-Pouliot
Del Zotto-Biega
Hutton-Gudbranson
Markstrom
Nilsson
Vegas Golden Knights
Goaltender Maxim Lagace will start in net for the Golden Knights Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.
There was speculation that Vancouver-born Dylan Ferguson would get the nod, but head coach Gerrard Gallant confirmed it was Legace who will go.
Malcolm Subban was on the ice Thursday for their morning skate as he works his way back from a lower-body injury.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets placed forward Zac Dalpe on waivers Thursday. Dalpe, 28, has been held without a point in 10 games with the Blue Jackets this season.
The 2008 second-round pick owns 12 goals and 24 points in 138 career games.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien told the media on Thursday that Carey Price, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, has an “undetermined” return date as to when he'll be back skating. The goaltender has been off the ice for three days now, after saying on Tuesday that he was going to take “a couple of days off” and reassess at that time. - John Lu
Price has not played since Nov. 2.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews was on the ice Thursday morning as the Leafs held their optional skate but he will not play, missing his fourth straight game. Nikita Soshnikov will instead make his season debut with Josh Leivo taking a seat.
Connor Carrick, Andreas Borgman and William Nylander were shooed off the ice by Leafs assistant D.J. Smith, who yelled "if you're playing tonight, get off the ice!"
Matthews remained on the ice and was ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the New Jersey Devils not long after.
Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche defenceman Tyson Barrie will not play Thursday with what the team is calling an upper-body injury.
According to the Denver Post, Barrie was hurt during the series with the Ottawa Senators in Sweden.
"It's been bugging him a little bit. He was prety sore yesterday. He's better today," said head coach Jared Bednar.
He will accompany the team on their two-game road trip and hopes to play on the weekend, Bednar said.
Boston Bruins
Centre David Krejci (back) will be a game-time decision for the Bruins Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Krejci was doing much better on Wednesday. "It looks like [Thursday] will be a good target date for him. It'll be a game-time decision."
The 31-year-old hasn't played since Oct. 19 and has six points in six games so far this season.
Meanwhile, goaltender Anton Khudobin is expected to start between the pipes.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have recalled forward Nick Paul from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Thursday.
Interestingly, Dennis Wideman, who typically is a defenceman, is slotted as forward on the team's fourth line for the game versus the Penguins tonight.
Lines versus Penguins tonight: - Brent Wallace
Hoffman Brassard Stone
Dzingel Duchene Ryan
Pyatt Pageau Didomenico
Burrows Thompson Wideman
Claesson Karlsson
Oduya Phaneuf
Borowiecki Ceci
Anderson
Pittsburgh Penguins
Despite having a concussion, defenceman Matt Hunwick has not been ruled out for Thursday's game head coach Mike Sullivan said.
Hunwick returned to practice Wednesday and travelled with the team to Ottawa.
"(Practice) is a big step for him. We'll see how he reacts," Sullivan told the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.
Winnipeg Jets
Head coach Paul Maurice is going with Connor Hellebuyck in net tonight versus the Philadelphia Flyers.
Hellebuyck was given the nod over Steve Mason and has been the better goalie so far this season without question. In 13 games, Hellebuyck has a 9.30 save percentage and a GAA of 2.32. Mason sits at a GAA of 3.76 and a save percentage of .892 in five starts.
Here are the expected lines for Thursday night: - Sara Orlesky
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Perreault-Hendricks-Armia
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Hellebuyck
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have signed forward Jonathan Ang to a three-year, entry level deal. Ang was the Panthers fourth round selection from the 2016 draft and has 30 points in 21 games for the Peterborough Petes this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Defanceman Hampus Lindholm was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Bruins with a lower-body but head coach Randy Carlyle said he expects the 23-year-old to play Sunday.
In 10 games so far this season, he has three goals and two assists.
TSN Game Notes
Leafs Point Leaders With Matthews Out
Player G A Pts
Mitchell Marner 1 3 4
Morgan Rielly 1 3 4
James van Riemsdyk 3 1 4
Nazem Kadri 1 2 3
Patrick Marleau 3 0 3
Team SV% Leaders Nov 3rd to Present
(since Price was injured)
Team GP Sv%
San Jose Sharks 4 .944
Minnesota Wild 6 .942
Carolina Hurricanes 5 .942
Montreal Canadiens 6 .936
Tampa Bay Lightning 4 .933
Save % Rankings Pre-Price Injury
(Oct 4 to Nov 2)
Rank Team Sv%
27 Pittsburgh Penguins .889
28 Buffalo Sabres .888
29 Florida Panthers .887
30 Montreal Canadiens .872
31 Arizona Coyotes .864
NHL Goal Leaders – Oct 21st to Present
Player Team GP G
John Tavares NYI 10 11
Mark Stone Ott 9 9
Artem Anisimov Chi 11 8
Nikita Kucherov TB 10 8
Jason Zucker Min 12 8
Best Records In NHL – Oct 20th to Present
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
Tampa Bay Lightning 10 8 1 1 .850
Winnipeg Jets 11 7 1 3 .773
New York Rangers 11 8 3 0 .727
San Jose Sharks 11 8 3 0 .727
St. Louis Blues 11 7 3 1 .682
Oilers Longest Active Win Streak vs Single Opponent
BOS 5
CGY 5
STL 4
NJ 4
Worst Home Records This Season
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
Arizona Coyotes 8 1 6 1 .188
Buffalo Sabres 7 2 4 1 .357
Edmonton Oilers 10 4 6 0 .400
Vancouver Canucks 9 3 4 2 .444
Anaheim Ducks 12 5 5 2 .500
Devils (24P) at Maple Leafs (24P) - 7PM
NJ is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning in TOR. TOR 7-2-0 past 9GP at home vs NJ
TOR (12-7-0):
won 4 straight, 8GA, 12/15 on PK
Kadri (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
NJ (11-4-2):
won 2 straight, 9GF, 3/5 on PP
Hall (3G, 7A) 5 game PT streak on the road
Hurricanes (19P) at Islanders (20P) - 7PM
CAR was 3-1-1 vs NYI last season. 2-0-0 at NYI with 13GF
NYI (9-6-2):
2-1-1 last 4GP, 13GA, 12/13 on PK
Tavares (1G) last 3GP
CAR (7-5-4):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 7GA, 9/11 on PK
Staal (2G, 4A) last 3GP
Coyotes (7P) at Canadiens (18P) - 730PM
MTL was 2-0-0 vs ARZ last season, 5GF in each game.
MTL (8-9-2):
1-1-1 last 3GP, 3GF, 1/6 on PP
Drouin (1G, 2A) last 6GP
ARZ (2-15-3):
0-3-2 last 5GP, 7GF, 1/16 on PP
Keller (0P) last 4GP
Penguins (23P) at Senators (21P) - 730PM
OTT was 2-1-0 vs PIT last season, 2-0-0 at home, 2GA.
OTT (8-3-5):
won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, 2/8 on PP
Stone (5G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
PIT (10-7-3):
2-2-2 last 6GP, 19GA, 15/22 on PK
Kessel (4G, 5A) 5 game PT streak
Stars (19P) at Lightning (30P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP last season. TB winning at home
TB (14-2-2):
5-0-1 past 6GP, 25GF, 6/21 on PP
Stamkos (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
DAL (9-8-1):
2-3-1 past 6GP, 17GF, 4/14 on PP
Benn (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
Predators (22P) at Wild (18P) - 8PM
MIN was 3-2-0 vs NSH last season, 1-1-0 at home.
MIN (8-7-2):
won 3 straight, all by shutout, 8/8 on PK
Zucker (7G, 1A) 5 game PT streak
NSH (10-5-2):
won 5 straight, 22GF, 4/21 on PP
Forsberg (1G, 2A) last 2GP
Flyers (18P) at Jets (23P) - 8PM
Teams split 2GP last season, WPG winning at home.
WPG (10-4-3):
7-1-3 last 11GP, 24GA, 33/40 on PK
Laine (5G, 2A) 6 game PT streak
PHI (8-8-2):
lost 2 straight, both to MIN, both by shutout, 0/5 on PP
Giroux (0P) 0 shots last 2GP
Capitals (21P) at Avalanche (17P) - 9PM
WSH was 2-0-0 vs COL last season. WSH has won 6 straight vs COL
COL (8-7-1):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 14GA, 6/10 on PK
MacKinnon (4G, 6A) last 6GP
WSH (10-8-1):
lost 2 straight on the road, 9GA, 8/9 on PK
Kuznetsov (5A) last 6GP
Blues (27P) at Oilers (16P) - 9PM
EDM was 3-0-0 vs STL last season, 4GA.
EDM (7-9-2):
2-1-0 past 3GP at home, 14GF, 4/6 on PP
McDavid (4G, 2A) last 5GP
STL (13-5-1):
lost 2 straight, 12GA, 3/4 on PK
Schwartz (2G, 5A) last 5GP, has 99 career goals
Knights (21P) at Canucks (20P) - 10PM
First meeting between teams
VAN (9-7-2):
3-4-1 past 8GP, 16GF, 5/28 on PP
Boeser (2A) last 5GP
VGK (10-6-1):
2-5-1 last 8GP, 34GA, 19/28 on PK
Perron (1G, 6A) 5 game PT streak
Bruins (16P) at Kings (24P) - 1030PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, OTW in BOS. LAK 3-1-0 last 4 at home vs BOS (lost last)
LAK (11-5-2):
lost 3 straight, all at home, 5GF, 2/12 on PP
Kopitar (3G, 8A) 9 game PT streak
BOS (6-6-4):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 5GF, 1/12 on PP
Pastrnak (4G, 2A) last 5GP
Panthers (14P) at Sharks (20P) - 1030PM
SJ was 1-0-1 vs FLA last season, 9GF
SJ (10-6-0):
6-1-0 past 7GP, 12GA, 20/23 on PK
Couture (2G, 1A) last 2GP
FLA (6-9-2):
2-4-2 last 8GP, 31GA, 19/26 on PK
Huberdeau (2G, 5A) last 5GP