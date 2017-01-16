10m ago
Ice Chips: Pens D Letang to injured reserve
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
After getting hurt during Saturday night's loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the Pens placed defenceman Kris Letang on the injured reserve Monday with a knee injury. Letang, 29, has four goals and 19 assists over 30 games with the Penguins this season. The team called up forward Jake Guentzel and defenceman Chad Ruhwedel from the American Hockey League. - Team Tweet
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Frankie Corrado returned to the Leafs on Monday after spending time with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Corrado, 23, has three helpers in seven AHL games this season. He's played in one game with the Leafs in 2016-17. In other news, defenceman Martin Marincin, who's been out since mid-December with a lower-body injury, returned to practice on Monday wearing a red no-contact jersey. - Kristen Shilton, TSN