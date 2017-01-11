Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien says forward Tomas Plekanec, who has the flu, will be a game-time decision against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night.

 

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday night on a hit from the Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry. Stars head coach Lindy Ruff says it's not yet known how long Oleksiak will be out. - Dallas News

Forward Jamie Benn is getting closer to returning to the lineup after being out since Dec. 31 with a foot injury suffered against the Florida Panthers. - Dallas News

Game Notes

Most Career Points Since 2005-06 Season

                                    Points      Games

Alex Ovechkin            999         879

Sidney Crosby            982         740

Joe Thornton               946         899

Henrik Sedin               850         891

Daniel Sedin               814         871

 

Most Career Goals at Time of 1,000th Point

NHL History

Brett Hull              560

Alex Ovechkin           544

Bobby Hull              527

Mike Gartner            521

Keith Tkachuk           511

Source: Elias Sports Bureau

 

Panthers (44P) at Islanders (38P) - 7PM

FLA is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, OTW at home. Teams split 2GP in NY last season

NYI (15-15-8):

1-1-2 past 4GP, 12GF, 3/13 on PP

Tavares 2P shy of 500 career, 0P last 2GP

FLA (18-16-8):

2-2-0 past 4GP, 6GF, 1/17 on PP

Jagr (0P) last 2GP

Canadiens (56P) at Jets (43P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season, WPG winning at home. WPG has won 2 straight at home vs MTL

WPG (20-20-3):

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 7GF, 3/10 on PP

Ehlers (5G, 2A) 5 game PT streak

MTL (25-10-6):

won 3 straight on the road, 11GF, 4/12 on PP

Plekanec (1G, 1A) last 2GP

Penguins (57P) at Capitals (57P) - 8PM

WSH is 1-0-1 vs PIT this season, 1-0-0 at home. 3GA. WSH 3-0-1 last 4GP at home vs PIT

WSH (26-9-5):

won 6 straight, outscoring opponent 24-9, 28/31 on PK

Ovechkin (2G, 3A) last 4GP

PIT (26-8-5):

won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 22-10, 4/13 on PP

Crosby (5G, 6A) last 8GP

Sharks (52P) at Flames (46P) - 930PM

Teams have split 2GP this season, both in SJ. CGY was 1-1-1 at home vs SJ last season

CGY (22-19-2):

won 3 straight at home, 4GA, 10/10 on PK

Gaudreau (1G, 1A) past 6GP

SJ (25-14-2):

won 2 straight, 11GF, 0/4 on PP

Burns (1G, 6A) last 3GP

 