Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Habs injured goalie Carey Price returned to the practice ice for the first time in a week on Monday. After practice, Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said the team will continue to take things day by day with Price, but the goaltender will join the team for their back-to-back games on the road on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Price has been sidelined since Nov. 2 with a lower-body injury.

Defenceman David Schlemko, who had hand surgery on Oct. 18, practiced for the first time since the opening of training camp on Monday and will also join the Canadiens for their road trip.

Fellow defenceman Shea Weber left the ice 10 minutes into practice. Julien said Weber will travel with the team as well.

Monday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Pacioretty - Drouin - Galchenyuk

Byron - Danault - Shaw

Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher

Deslauriers - De La Rose - Froese

Defence

Benn - Weber***

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Morrow

Schlemko** - Davidson

Goalies

Lindgren

Price*

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Mark Borowiecki suffered a concussion Sunday night against the New York Rangers. Borowiecki flew home to Ottawa Monday morning as the Sens prepare to battle the Capitals in Washington on Wednesday. - Ken Warren, Ottawa Citizen

Toronto Maple Leafs

Monday's Projected Lines vs. Coyotes - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Soshnikov-Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Goalies

Andersen starts

McElhinney

Buffalo Sabres

Superstar Jack Eichel appeared to be skating on the third line at practice Monday. The 21-year-old has five goals and 11 assists over 20 games this season for the Sabres who sit last in the Atlantic Division. - Mike Harrington, Buffalo News

