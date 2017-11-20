1h ago
Ice Chips: Price, Schlemko will join Habs on two-game road trip
TSN.ca Staff
Price returns to Habs practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Habs injured goalie Carey Price returned to the practice ice for the first time in a week on Monday. After practice, Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said the team will continue to take things day by day with Price, but the goaltender will join the team for their back-to-back games on the road on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Price has been sidelined since Nov. 2 with a lower-body injury.
Defenceman David Schlemko, who had hand surgery on Oct. 18, practiced for the first time since the opening of training camp on Monday and will also join the Canadiens for their road trip.
Fellow defenceman Shea Weber left the ice 10 minutes into practice. Julien said Weber will travel with the team as well.
Price's Monday Timeline - John Lu, TSN
9:53am - Hit ice
9:55am - Received shots by Stephane Waite, concentrating on lateral and post-to-post movements.
10:06am - Teammates started hitting the ice for practice
10:12am - Price finished his work
10:16am - Price took up the backup goalie’s net for full practice
Monday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Pacioretty - Drouin - Galchenyuk
Byron - Danault - Shaw
Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher
Deslauriers - De La Rose - Froese
Defence
Benn - Weber***
Alzner - Petry
Mete - Morrow
Schlemko** - Davidson
Goalies
Lindgren
Price*
Niemi
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Mark Borowiecki suffered a concussion Sunday night against the New York Rangers. Borowiecki flew home to Ottawa Monday morning as the Sens prepare to battle the Capitals in Washington on Wednesday. - Ken Warren, Ottawa Citizen
Toronto Maple Leafs
Monday's Projected Lines vs. Coyotes - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Brown
Soshnikov-Leivo
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Carrick
Goalies
Andersen starts
McElhinney
Buffalo Sabres
Superstar Jack Eichel appeared to be skating on the third line at practice Monday. The 21-year-old has five goals and 11 assists over 20 games this season for the Sabres who sit last in the Atlantic Division. - Mike Harrington, Buffalo News