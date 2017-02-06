Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres claimed Derek Grant off waivers from the Nashville Predators. Grant began his season with the Sabres before being waived and picked up by Nashville.

Detroit Red Wings

C Frans Nielsen has been placed on the injured reserve.

#RedWings placed Frans Nielsen (shoulder) on short term IR and activated Steve Ott. Nielsen out at least next 2 games. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 6, 2017

Nielsen hasn't played since February 3rd against the New York Islanders after he suffered an upper-body injury.

With the move, the Wings have activated Steve Ott. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since January 12th with a shoulder injury. He has 56 penalty minutes and four points in 37 games this season.

Nashville Predators

The Preds have swapped goalies with their AHL affiliate. G Juuse Saros has been called up to the big club, while G Marek Mazanec has been sent back down to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Juuse Saros is heading back to Nashville, the AHL transaction page says. Marek Mazanec to Milwaukee. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) February 6, 2017

Mazanec didn't appear in a game for the Predators during his stint. He hasn't played since December 8th and hasn't started since for the team since November 15th.

Saros on the other hand has a 5-3-2 at the NHL level this year with a 1.79 goals against average and .941 save percentage.

St. Louis Blues

After being called up on Sunday, F Kenneth Agostino skated on a line with Jori Lehtera and David Perron during Monday's practice.

Agostino was called up after it was announced Robby Fabbri would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Agostino had 60 points in 48 games with St. Louis's AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves.

Dmitrij Jaskin was also moved onto a line with Jaden Schwartz and Patrik Berglund at Monday's morning skate.

TSN Game Notes

Sabres (51P) at Devils (54P) - 7PM

NJ is 2-0-0 vs BUF this season, 1-0-0 at home

NJ (22-21-10):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 12GF, 3/6 on PP

Hall (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

BUF (21-20-10):

lost 2 straight on the road, 9GA, 5/6 on PK

Eichel (2G, 0A) last 6GP

Blues (55P) at Flyers (59P) - 7PM

STL is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, winning at home. PHI has won 3 straight at home vs STL

PHI (26-20-7):

1-1-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 2/10 on PP

Voracek (0G, 1A) last 4GP

STL (25-22-5):

3-2-0 past 5GP on road, 11GA, 15/19 on PK

Tarasenko (1G, 2A) last 8GP on road

Maple Leafs (57P) at Islanders (54P)- 7PM

NYI are 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, 5-1 win at home. NYI have won 2 of past 3 at home vs TOR

NYI (22-18-10):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 5GA in each game, 5/5 on PK

Tavares (9G, 7A) last 11GP

TOR (24-17-9):

2-3-0 on road trip, 18GA, 7/11 on PK

Marner (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak