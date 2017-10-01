With the NHL season just around the corner, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports that the restricted free agent contract situations with both Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson appear to be at a standstill.

All quiet on the RFA front. Both Andreas Athanasiou (DET) and Josh Anderson (CBJ) situations appear, at this moment, to be at a standstill. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 1, 2017



DETROIT RED WINGS

The Detroit Red Wings have released forward P.A. Parenteau from his PTO. The 34-year-old appeared in four preseason games with the Red Wings after signing a PTO on September 6th.

DET has released P.A. Parenteau from his PTO. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 1, 2017



WAIVERS

Every player on waivers on Saturday cleared

Here are the players that have been placed waivers Sunday:

Among those on waivers today: Mark Fayne (Edm), Jayson Megna (Van), Dylan McIlrath (Det), Jack Campbell (LA), Robin Kovacs (NYR)... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 1, 2017

Others on waivers: Warsofsky (Col), Coreau (Det), Lashoff (Det), Lorito (Det), Street (Det), Auger (LA), McCormick (Ott), Bachman (Van) ... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 1, 2017

and also Chaput (Van) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 1, 2017

MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned Peter Holland and Daniel Carr to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.