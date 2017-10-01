2h ago
Ice Chips: RFAs remain unsigned
TSN.ca Staff
The Reporters: NHL season preview
With the NHL season just around the corner, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports that the restricted free agent contract situations with both Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson appear to be at a standstill.
DETROIT RED WINGS
The Detroit Red Wings have released forward P.A. Parenteau from his PTO. The 34-year-old appeared in four preseason games with the Red Wings after signing a PTO on September 6th.
WAIVERS
Every player on waivers on Saturday cleared
Here are the players that have been placed waivers Sunday:
MONTREAL CANADIENS
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned Peter Holland and Daniel Carr to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.