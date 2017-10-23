Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights raised eyebrows when the team assigned prized off-season addition Vadim Shipachyov to the AHL to start the AHL season.

General manager George McPhee argued, however, the team's decision had nothing to do with the Russian star's skill level, but rather with the fact Shipachyov was waiver exempt in his first NHL season. Top prospect Alex Tuch and defenceman Shea Theodore were also assigned to the Chicago Wolves to start the year.

Shipachyov was recalled after four games, taking the place of Erik Haula, but tumbled down the lineup during Sunday's skate as injured forward Jonathan Marchessault declared himself ready for game action.

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Shipachyov, who signed a two-year, $9 million contract in the off-season, skated as an extra centre on the fourth line Sunday with William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek - a trio that has played together in all seven games this season.

Oscar Lindberg took Shipachyov's spot between Tuch and Brendan Leipsic, potentially signalling Tuch will remain with the team and Shipachyov will not when Marchessault is activated.

Schoen points out Shipachyov logged just 10:22 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues, while only Carrier and Tuch saw less.

Upon his demotion to start the season, Shipachyov received permission from the franchise to stay with his wife in Las Vegas and not report to Chicago. Both McPhee and Shipachyov's agent denied rumours the centre was looking into returning to the KHL at the time.

Shipachyov owns one goal and a plus-3 rating in three games with the Golden Knights this season. Tuch has two goals and one assist in three games since he was recalled in place of Marchessault.

The Golden Knights have held nine defencemen on their 23-man roster since the start of the season.

Montreal Canadiens

The struggling Canadiens recalled Michael McCarron and Nikita Scherbak from the AHL's Laval Rocket. The Canadiens are in search for offence with an NHL-low 13 goals this season and placed forward Ales Hemsky on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury. McCarron, the team's 2013 first-round pick, owns two goals and four points in six games with the Rocket this season. Scherbak, taken 26th overall in 2014, has one goal and eight assists in six games with the Rocket.

UPDATE: The team announced Hemsky would not skate Monday due to concussion-like symptoms.

Washington Capitals

Forward Andre Burakovsky will not practise with the team on Monday due to an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Troy Stecher left Sunday's win over the Detroit Red Wings after a knee-on-knee collision with Tomas Tatar. Stecher exited after the second-period hit and did not return to the game. Head coach Travis Green did not have an update after the win. Stecher owns one assist in eight games this season, while averaging 15:50 of ice time per game.

Los Angeles Kings

Practice lines Sunday (via Jon Rosen):

Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown

Pearson-Shore-Toffoli

Cammalleri-Kempe-Lewis

Andreoff-Laich-Dowd

Forbort-Doughty

Muzzin-Martinez

MacDermid-Folin

Fantenberg-Auger

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs Ice Chips: Prepping for another stingy team After the Senators were able to contain the Maple Leafs, Kristen Shilton has the latest on the lineup and what changes might be made ahead of their contest with the red hot Kings on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights

Oscar Dansk has been projected to be the team's starter after replacing the injured Malcolm Subban on Saturday night, but David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal believes otherwise. Schoen notes Maxime Lagace received four out of five starts over Dansk at the AHL level and therefore may be the team's true No. 3 goaltender in the system. Dansk stopped all 10 shots he faced upon replacing Subban in Saturday's overtime win over the St. Louis Blues.

Unless I'm missing something, it's not certain Dansk starts in net vs. Chicago on Tuesday. Lagace started 4 of 5 in AHL. #GoldenKnights — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) October 23, 2017

Colorado Avalanche

Forwards J.T. Compher and Tyson Jost were placed on injured reserve Sunday. The called up Gabriel Bourque and A.J. Greer to take their spots on the 23-man roster.

TSN Game Notes

Goal Comparison

Clark GP Matthews

48 90 47

51 95 ?

52 100 ?

Through 90GP Clark had 315PIM, Matthews 14PIM

Sharks (6P) at Rangers (6P) - 7PM

NYR were 1-0-1 vs SJ last season, 11GF. NYR have won 3 straight at home vs SJ

NYR (2-5-2):

1-3-2 past 6GP, 19GA, 19/23 on PK (won last)

Miller (1G, 4A) points in 3 of past 4GP

SJ (3-4-0):

3-2-0 last 5GP, 12GA, 18/19 on PK

Couture (5G, 2A) last 3GP

Kings (13P) at Maple Leafs (12P) - 7PM

LAK were 2-0-0 vs TOR last season, winning once in a shootout.

TOR (6-2-0):

3-1-0 at home, 21GF, 7/22 on PP

Matthews (2G, 2A) last 2GP

LAK (6-0-1):

2-0-0 on the road, 10GF, 0/8 on PP

Brown (5G, 6A) has a PT in 5 of the past 6GP