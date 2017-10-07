Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Green: 'I'm excited to get going' Canucks coach Travis Green is excited for the puck to drop in not only the first game of the season but also his first as a head coach in the NHL. Green also discusses who will be starting in net, how he will push Vancouver to play up to their abilities and why Brock Boeser is not in the lineup tonight against the Oilers.

Jake Virtanen, 21, and Brock Boeser, 20, are two promising right wingers heading into the 2017-18 season, but only one will be in the Canucks opening night lineup against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night. Virtanen is in while Boeser, the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 Draft, will be a healthy scratch. Virtanen, selected sixth overall in 2014, only played in 10 games with the Canucks last season. He scored nine goals and added 10 assists over 65 AHL games. - Team Tweet

Ottawa Senators

Captain Erik Karlsson is still recovering from off-season ankle surgery and will not be in the lineup Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. "I'm not going to play tonight. It's going to be day-to-day here," he said after the morning skate. The 27-year-old also said he wasn't sure if he'll travel with the team on their upcoming West coast road trip. - Brent Wallace, TSN

Karlsson: Not far away from playing Sens defenceman Erik Karlsson speaks to the media following their morning skate to update his injury status.

The team recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old Hamilton native has played in 11 NHL games, recording a single assist.

Calgary Flames

Recently signed veteran forward Jaromir Jagr will not play in the team's home opener tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Projected Lines vs. Jets - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Versteeg-Bennett-Lazar

Glass-Stajan-Brouwer

Hrivik-F.Hamilton-Lazar

Defence

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Hamonic

Bartkowski-Stone

Kulak

Goalies

Smith starting

Lack

Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected Lines vs. Rangers - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Vancouver Canucks

Team released Ryan White from his professional tryout on Saturday. - Team Tweet

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will likely miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss the opener on Thursday. Forward Patrick Eaves and goalie Ryan Miller, who are both on the injured reserve, will be eligible to return Wednesday. - The Orange County Register

Boston Bruins

Third-year forward Noel Acciari will miss the next six weeks after suffering a broken left index finger from blocking a shot. - Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports Boston

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Cody Franson, who was signed by the team this week after a successful professional tryout, will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday when Chicago plays the Columbus Blue Jackets. Centre Tanner Kero is questionable with an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday. - Chicago Tribune

Minnesota Wild

Zach Parise could be ready to make his season debut next Saturday according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Boudreau says the forward is skating well as he recovers from his back injury. Michael Russo, The Athletic

Colorado Avalanche

Promising defenceman Nikita Zadorov was scratched for the Avs' season opener on Thursday, but will be in the lineup Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. - Denver Post