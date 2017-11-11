37m ago
Ice Chips: Weber, Drouin to return for Habs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Shea Weber and Jonathan Drouin both missed the Habs' 3-0 loss on Thursday to the Minnesota Wild, but were at Friday's optional skate and at Saturday morning's skate ahead of a date with the Buffalo Sabres.
Lines at the morning skate:
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Lehkonen
Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw
Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher
Hudon - De La Rose - Froese
Benn - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Mete - Morrow
Lindgren starting
Fucale
Scratches: Mitchell, Davidson
Carey Price (lower-body injury), Al Montoya (upper-body injury), Ales Hemsky (concussion), David Schlemko (hand) and Nikita Scherbak (knee) all remain out - John Lu
Ottawa Senators
The team will be without the services of forward Zack Smith for three weeks after he incurred a dislocated thumb in Friday's 4-3 victory in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche.
In his absence, Nick Paul will slot into the lineup against the Avs in their second date in Sweden on Saturday.
Mike Condon (1-0-2, 2.60 GAA, .924 SV%) gets the call between the pipes.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Brian Doumoulin is a question mark for the Pens' visit to the Nashville Predators in a Stanley Cup rematch on Saturday night after taking a big hit in Friday night's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.
He briefly left the game, but did return in the third period.