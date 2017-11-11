K​eep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Montreal Canadiens

Shea Weber and Jonathan Drouin both missed the Habs' 3-0 loss on Thursday to the Minnesota Wild, but were at Friday's optional skate and at Saturday morning's skate ahead of a date with the Buffalo Sabres.

Lines at the morning skate:

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Lehkonen

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

Hudon - De La Rose - Froese

Benn - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Morrow

Lindgren starting

Fucale

Scratches: Mitchell, Davidson

Carey Price (lower-body injury), Al Montoya (upper-body injury), Ales Hemsky (concussion), David Schlemko (hand) and Nikita Scherbak (knee) all remain out - John Lu

--

Ottawa Senators

The team will be without the services of forward Zack Smith for three weeks after he incurred a dislocated thumb in Friday's 4-3 victory in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche.

Zack Smith is out 3 weeks with a dislocated thumb — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) November 11, 2017

In his absence, Nick Paul will slot into the lineup against the Avs in their second date in Sweden on Saturday.

Mike Condon (1-0-2, 2.60 GAA, .924 SV%) gets the call between the pipes.

--

Pittsburgh Penguins

Brian Doumoulin is a question mark for the Pens' visit to the Nashville Predators in a Stanley Cup rematch on Saturday night after taking a big hit in Friday night's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Dumoulin looks pretty woozy on his way back to the locker room. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 11, 2017

He briefly left the game, but did return in the third period.