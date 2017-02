With NHL participation at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang still up in the air, a meeting involving the likes of IOC president Thomas Bach, IIHF president Rene Fasel as well as NHL and NHLPA executives Gary Bettman and Donald Fehr is planned for Friday in New York.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that the meeting is likely a chance for the two sides to to meet face-to-face and explain their current position:

As John Shannon reported, IOC president Thomas Bach and IIHF president Rene Fasel will meet face-to-face in NYC tomorrow with NHL/NHLPA. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

It's expected Fasel/Bach will meet tomorrow a.m. in advance of early p.m. meeting that will include NHL and NHLPA execs, incl Bettman/Fehr. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

No indication yet whether presence of Bach signals any change in IOC position/terms vis a vis proposed NHL participation in the Olympics. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

Quite possible it's simply a face-to-face meeting for Bach to explain IOC pos'n to Bettman and for Bettman to explain NHL pos'n to Bach. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

In any case, even if no substantive change in anybody's position, getting all the principals in one room, face to face, viewed as positive. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

Sense I get is it's more an informational session and courtesy call than it is a negotiation of terms and conditions. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

What I would be curious to know is whether the IOC, at any point, will tell the NHL that if 2018 is a no go, so , too, is 2020 in Beijing. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

While NHL has little or no interest (thus far) in going to 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, it has expressed interest in Beijing in 2022. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

In meantime, IIHF has been working on non-NHL 2018 Plan B where countries/federations would only be able to use non-NHL talent. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

Other dynamic, of course, is NHLPA. Players really want to go. What pressure(s) might PA be able to bring to bear on NHL to alter OLY view? — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

There are joint NHL-NHLPA int'l initiatives in works - i.e. pre-season games in China - so we'll see what, if anything, may be intertwined. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

IIHF president Rene Fasel will do everything in his power to get the NHL to 2018 Olympics. During WJC, he told me: — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

"Fans want it; players want it; we need to convince Gary and (NHL) owners. I am hopeful. I'd swim across Atlantic Ocean to make it happen." — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 2, 2017

More to follow.