The history between Ujiri and the Knicks

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas put the rumours to rest on Thursday that he is a "dark horse candidate" to return to New York as president of basketball operations for the Knicks.

"I'm not interested in joining @nyknicks," he tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "I'm happy with the @nyliberty & NBATV. I wish the best for the Knicks and @PhilJackson11."

The Knicks are in need of a new president following the firing of Phil Jackson after three dismal years with the franchise and according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Thomas is a "dark horse candidate" to take over.

Thomas held the role of president of basketball of operations from 2003 to 2008 and even coached the team for two seasons from 2006 to 2008.

Thomas found little success working in the Big Apple, as the Knicks struggled to put a competitive basketball team on the court. He was fired at the end of the 2007-08 season after the team put up a franchise-tying 59 losses for the second time in three years.

Thomas is currently the president of the WNBA's New York Liberty.

Owner James Dolan has Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri as his top pick, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York posted a 31-51 record this season.