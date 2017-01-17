The New York Islanders have fired head coach Jack Capuano after a 17-17-8 start to the season.

The 50-year-old was in his seventh season with the Islanders. He reached the playoffs in three of the previous four years.

Assitant general manager Doug Weight will serve as the team's interim head coach.

“The New York Islanders would like to thank Jack for his tireless work throughout his seven seasons with the organization as Head Coach,” general manager Garth Snow said in a release. “His leadership guided the team to the playoffs in three of the past four years, which included two straight 100-point seasons. He is a great coach and an even better person. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Islanders began the season 5-8-3, leading general manager Garth Snow to give his head coach a vote of confidence. The team appeared to be an improving unit since.

Islanders gained a point in 17 of their last 26 games since Snow gave Capuano a vote of confidence on Nov. 16. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 17, 2017

Capuano took over as head coach of the Islanders during the 2010-11 season when Scott Gordon was fired after a 4-10-3 start to the year. He was promoted at the time from his position as head coach of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and given the interim title. He shed the interim label on April 12, 2011.

“It’s an honor to have served this historic franchise and its passionate fans,” Capuano said in the team's release. “I’d like to thank Garth and our ownership group for the opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Islanders. I’d also like to recognize our coaching staff, training staff and players for all of their hard work.”

Capuano finishes his first stint as NHL coach with a 227-192-64 career record. He led the team to two consecutive 100-point campaigns, both of which came in the previous two seasons.

The Islanders failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs in any of Capuano’s three postseason trips.

The Islanders sit last in the Metropolitan Division with 42 points. The team defeated the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Monday.