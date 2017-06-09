The New York Islanders re-signed pending unrestricted free agent forward Steve Bernier to a two-year, two-way deal on Friday.

#Isles Transaction: Steve Bernier has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) deal. Details: https://t.co/xhYurGvVw4 pic.twitter.com/XLsggChPq5 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 9, 2017

The 32-year-old scored 16 goals and added 10 assists over 33 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers last season. Bernier last played at the NHL level in 2015-16, scoring a single goal with five helpers over 24 games with the Isles.

The Canadian has 105 goals and 125 assists over 633 career games with the San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils and Islanders.

Bernier is coming off a one-year, $600, 000 contract with New York.