'It has zero to do with the injury he had two years ago'

Injured goaltender Carey Price was not on the ice Tuesday morning as the Montreal Canadiens took their game-day skate ahead of the team's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Price's lower-body injury is still considered minor and team hopes to have him back on the ice in the next few days. He also noted the injury is not related to knee problems that forced Price to miss most of the 2015-16 season.

"It has zero to do with the injury he had two years ago," said Julien. "It's a minor injury and we expect him to be back on the ice in a few days."

Julien announced Friday Price would miss at least the team's Saturday night game against the Winnipeg Jets. Al Montoya started that game and stopped 19 of 23 shots in the overtime win.

The 30-year-old then missed the team's Sunday win over the Chicago Blackhawks, in which AHL call-up Charlie Lindgren posted a 38-save shutout. Lindgren will start again Tuesday against the Golden Knights.

Price owns a 3-7-1 record this season, with a 3.77 goals against average and a .877 save percentage. He allowed five goals on 26 shots in his most recent start, a 6-3 loss in Minnesota on Thursday night.

Julien declared forward Charles Hudon a game-time decision against Vegas.

The team used the following lines at their skate Tuesday:

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Lehkonen

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

De La Rose - McCarron - Mitchell

D

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Morrow - Benn

G

Lindgren

Montoya

Scratches: Hudon (UBI), Davidson, Price (LBI)

IR: Schlemko (hand)