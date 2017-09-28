Despite early reports, Columbus Blue Jackets general manger Jarmo Kekalainen says he has not received a trade request from forward Josh Anderson and is still focused on re-signing the restricted free agent, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Further to @FriedgeHNIC, Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen tells me he's not aware of any trade request from Anderson; team focused on signing him — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 28, 2017

Anderson's agent, Darren Ferris, said that the two sides continue to negotiate and "would hope to have a resolution soon.'' LeBrun adds that a trade is still a possibility given how "tough" the talks have been.

Last week, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported on Insider Trading that the Jackets have offered the Canadian a one-year qualifying offer or a three-year deal at less than $1.9 million per season. He could look at playing in Europe this season, but would be in the exact same contract situation leading into the 2018-19 campaign, says McKenzie.

The 23-year-old put up solid numbers in his first full season last year, scoring 17 goals and 12 assists over 78 games. He added one goal and one assist over five playoff games. Anderson only appeared in 12 games in 2015-16 and just six contests the year prior. Columbus selected Anderson in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.