After sitting out the first three games of the season, veteran forward Jaromir Jagr will make his Calgary Flames debut Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Kings.

Gulutzan said Jagr would play on a line with Kris Versteeg centred by Sam Bennett.

Glen Gulutzan has confirmed Jaromir Jagr will play alongside Kris Versteeg and Sam Bennett tonight. #CGYvsLAK pic.twitter.com/I2LDDDf47w — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 11, 2017

Jagr signed a one-year. $1 million contract with the Flames on Oct. 1 after being unable to find a home this off-season.

The 45-year-old is entering his 26th season in the NHL after scoring 16 goals and 30 assists over 82 games with the Florida Panthers in 2016-17.

The Flames are 2-1 on the season.