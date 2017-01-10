LOS ANGELES — Kenley Jansen is coming back to close games for the Los Angeles Dodgers after finalizing an $80 million, five-year contract.

The team announced the deal Tuesday with the 29-year-old free agent right-hander, who earned his first All-Star selection last year. The contract was agreed to Dec. 12, subject to a physical.

Jansen gets a $4 million signing bonus payable on Thursday and salaries of $10 million in each of the first two seasons, $18 million apiece in 2019 and 2020, and $20 million in 2021. He can opt out after the 2019 season and become a free agent again.

In addition, Jansen would receive a $1 million bonus if traded.

His agreement has a $16 million average annual value and raises the Dodgers' projected luxury tax payroll to about $230 million if there are no major roster changes. That would lead to a tax of about $19 million.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated infielder Micah Johnson for assignment.

Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner were scheduled to discuss their decisions at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

In addition, left-hander Vidal Nuno agreed to a one-year contract worth $1,125,000, up from $532,900 last year. He was acquired in November from Seattle for catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Jansen was 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA and a career-high 47 saves, tied for second in the major leagues, in 53 chances last season. He ranked second among NL relief leaders with a 1.83 ERA, fifth with 104 strikeouts and first with a 9.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Jansen threw scoreless relief in six of seven post-season appearances.

He is 19-13 with a 2.20 ERA and 189 saves in seven major league seasons with the Dodgers since making his big league debut in 2010.

Last season, Jansen became the franchise saves leader with 189 and strikeouts as a reliever with 632.

The native of Curacao was signed by the Dodgers in 2004 and spent the first five years of his career as a catcher before converting to pitcher in 2009.

Nuno appeared in a career-high 55 games last year for the Mariners, all but one in relief, and was 1-1 with a 3.53 ERA.

Four Dodgers remain eligible for salary arbitration: catcher Yasmani Grandal, right-hander Josh Fields, left-handers Luis Avilan and Alex Wood.