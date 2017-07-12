Three keys for the Jays to make the playoffs

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Anthony Alford will return to action Wednesday night after missing six weeks with a broken bone in his wrist, according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell says Alford is expected to serve as the designated hitter for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

Anthony Alford (broken hamate) is expected to be in the lineup at High-A Dunedin tonight as the DH. Has been out since May 24.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 12, 2017

Alford’s original timeline was 4-6 weeks for the broken hamate so he pretty much nailed that ETA. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 12, 2017

The 22-year-old outfielder made his major league debut earlier this season, but broke a small bone in his wrist on May 24 in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alford has one hit in eight plate appearances with the Jays this season and was hitting .325 with three homers and 11 RBIs over 33 games in Double-A.

In addition to Alford, top Blue Jay prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette will start playing with the High-A team after putting up great numbers with the Low-A Lansing Lugnuts.

Roster Moves: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have been added to the Dunedin Blue Jays roster from A-Lansing. — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 10, 2017

In 70 games, Guerrero Jr., 18, is slashing .317/.411/.472 with six home runs and 44 RBIs. Bichette, 19, has been even better with a line of .383/.444./732 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs in 69 games.

Both represented the Blue Jays at the Futures Game in Miami