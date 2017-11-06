The Toronto Blue Jays claimed pitcher Taylor Guerrieri off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced on Monday.

Blue Jays have claimed RHP Taylor Guerrieri on waivers from Tampa Bay, he is now on our 40-man roster https://t.co/j2Zd9VFzTC — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) November 6, 2017

The 24-year-old appeared in only two games this season for the Durham Bulls, the Rays AAA affiliate before he suffered an elbow injury that cost him the remainder of the season.

In 2016 he made 28 appearances for the AA Montgomery Biscuits, posting a 12-6 record and 3.76 ERA in 146 innings.

The team also announced that Leonel Campos, Taylor Cole, Rafael Lopez and Luis Santos have all been outrighted off the 40-man roster.