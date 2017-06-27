Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jason Grilli has been designated for assignment, removing him from the team’s 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Jason Grilli has been DFA'd. Dwight Smith optioned, RHP Chris Smith is recalled and Ezequiel Carrera has been reinstated from the DL. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) June 27, 2017

The Jays will have seven days to either trade Grilli or place him on waivers.

Pitcher Chris Smith has been recalled to take his place on the roster.

The 40-year-old reliever has struggled in his second season with the team, currently pitching to a 6.97 ERA with a 2-4 record in 26 appearances.

The Jays acquired Grilli in May of last year from the Atlanta Braves for Sean Ratcliffe and he appeared in 46 games, posting a 6-4 record and 3.64 ERA as one of the most reliable arms out of the bullpen on the way to helping secure a second consecutive playoff appearance for the team.

The 15-year veteran has been well traveled over his career, also pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Florida Marlins, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants fourth overall in the first round of the 1997 MLB June Amateur Draft.

It's only been about a year but there were so many incredible memories made in and with #Toronto...🙌🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/No0tZWBp7P — Jason Grilli (@GrillCheese49) June 27, 2017

The Blue Jays have also activated outfielder Ezequiel Carrera from the 10-day DL and optioned outfielder Dwight Smith to Triple-A Buffalo.

Carrera was placed on the DL with a right foot fracture after fouling a ball off his foot in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He is batting 297 this season with five home runs and 15 RBIs.