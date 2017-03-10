Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House took a line drive to the head during the team's Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers from Lakeland, Florida.

Prayers for Blue Jays pitcher T.J. House. Just struck by line drive apparently in the head at game against the Tigers in Lakeland. pic.twitter.com/xuKoqpT0DE — Chris Bonanno (@FTChrisBonanno) March 10, 2017

The ball came off the bat of Tigers catcher John Hicks in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Jays leading 6-2. The game was called after House was attended to by paramedics following several minutes of staying motionless on the field.

A fire rescue paramedic vehicle now also on the field. pic.twitter.com/ltR9ZKCIrL — Chris Bonanno (@FTChrisBonanno) March 10, 2017

House gave a thumbs up to the crowd at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium as he was stretchered off.

House give a thumbs up from the stretcher. Standing ovation at the park — Scott Stinson (@scott_stinson) March 10, 2017

House, 27, signed with the Blue Jays to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training in December.

A native of Slidell, Louisiana, House spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Indians organization. He made four appearances in 2016, pitching 2.2 innings. He was designated for assignment in September.

In 27 games over three seasons, House has a record of 5-7 with a 3.38 ERA and a WHIP of 2.250 in 117.2 IP.