After getting into injury trouble early in the season, the Toronto Blue Jays continue to return to health and starter Francisco Liriano is next to take his first step back to the lineup.

The southpaw made a solid rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo Bisons Sunday night, throwing three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and allowing a single hit against the Charlotte Knights at BB&T Ballpark.

You 👁👁good, Francisco! So do the numbers... 3 innings, 7K, 0R, 1H, 1BB. pic.twitter.com/VMohOf8rCx — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) May 29, 2017

The 33-year-old is on track to make his return to the lineup during the week against the New York Yankees.

Liriano was placed on the 10-day DL on May 11th with left shoulder inflammation after posting a 2-2 record so far this season, with a 6.35 earned-run average over seven starts.

In other injury news, starting pitcher J.A. Happ, who's been out since mid-April with left elbow inflammation, made an appearance in the Blue Jays' clubhouse Sunday afternoon following Toronto's loss to the Texas Rangers.

Happ threw a side session later Sunday and TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell says the 34-year-old could return to the mound Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, assuming there are no setbacks.

JA Happ was in the #BlueJays clubhouse after the game. Just got back from Florida. That probably says something. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 28, 2017

Assuming Happ is ready after throwing this evening, series v Reds goes like this:

Bonilla v Stroman

Wojciechowski v Happ

Adleman v Bolsinger — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 29, 2017

The lefty has a 0-3 record with a 4.50 ERA over 16 innings pitched in 2017.

with notes from TSN's Scott Mitchell.