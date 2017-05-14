Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners due tightness in his right calf, the Blue Jays announced.

Pearce was injured after doubling in the bottom of the second inning. The first-year Jay slid headfirst into second base before popping up and taking himself out of the game, walking gingerly to the dugout.

Ezequiel Carrera replaced Pearce in left field, going 0 for 2 at the plate with two strikeouts.

The Blue Jays won the game 3-2 on a walk-off home run by centre fielder Kevin Pillar.

Pearce, who joined the team as a free agent in the winter, owns a .205 average this season with four home runs and 10 RBI. Carrera is batting .327 through 98 at-bats this season with three home runs and 11 RBI.

In other roster news, relief pitcher Neil Ramirez cleared waivers and elected free agency rather than an assignment from the Jays.