Jarrod Saltalamacchia is back with the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The team's Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons announced on Tuesday that the 32-year-old catcher had signed a minor-league deal with the team and will report to the Bisons.

Saltalamacchia had been signed to a minor-league deal by the Jays in January.

A native of West Palm Beach, Florida, Saltalamacchia appeared in 10 games for the Jays this season before being designated for assignment on April 28 and then released on May 3.

Saltalamacchia was batting .040 with one hit and a run scored in 25 at-bats. He struck out 16 times and walked once.

An 11-year pro, Saltalamacchia has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.