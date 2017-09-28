The Toronto Blue Jays will close out their preseason in Montreal once again next year.

The Blue Jays announced Thursday the team will host the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series to end spring training.

The games will take place on March 26 and 27 at Olympic Stadium.

"We always look forward to playing in front of our fans in Montreal. The atmosphere at Olympic Stadium over the last few years has been truly special, and is a reminder of the passion for baseball that exists in Quebec, and how far reaching the Blue Jays fan base truly extends,” Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said in a release.

The Blue Jays have closed their preseason in Montreal in each of the past four seasons. The team hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates in Montreal earlier this year.