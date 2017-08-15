Will the Jays try to ship out Estrada?

The Toronto Blue Jays confirm that they have signed starting pitcher Brett Anderson to a minor league deal. The former Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers starter announced on Twitter Monday he's joined the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Blue Jays have signed LHP Brett Anderson to a minor league contracthttps://t.co/9rLWGdOQCz — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) August 15, 2017

Anderson replied to a fan that he would be in Buffalo on Tuesday, indicating he will play with the Jays' Triple-A affiliate.

At least I don't have to change colors pic.twitter.com/otQgKQs468 — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) August 15, 2017

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons discussed Anderson during his availability prior to the Jays game against the Rays on Tuesday:

"I think he's gotta pass his physical," Gibbons told reporters. "We've always liked him here. He's always been a good pitcher but he couldn't stay healthy."

Anderson signed as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs during the off-season but was released by the club on July 31.

The left-handed pitcher was 2-2 with 8.18ERA in six starts for the Cubs in 2017.

Anderson has spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers in his nine year career.

The 29-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His best season came in 2015 where he went 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 starts for the Dodgers.