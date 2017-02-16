The Toronto Blue Jays have signed free-agent pitcher Mat Latos to a minor league deal with an invite to Major League camp, the team announced on Thursday.

Latos split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals. In 17 games, including 12 starts, he posted a 7-3 record with a 4.89 ERA and 42 strikeouts.

The 29-year-old has also appeared for the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Paders over the course of his eight season career.