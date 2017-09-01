The Toronto Blue Jays will see a glimpse of the future Friday night as outfielder Teoscar Hernández will get his first start with his new team against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hernández will play right field in place of Jose Bautista and bat eighth.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Houston Astros for pitcher Francisco Liriano before the trade deadline in July.

Hernández is hitting .265 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs over 105 games in the minors this season.

The Dominican Republic native has appeared in 42 career games in the Majors, all with the Astros, and is hitting .230 with four homers and 11 RBIs.