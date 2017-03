Tuesday night’s game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils at the Predential Center has been postponed due to the severe winter storm in the area, the NHL has announced.

Tonight's #nhljets @ #njdevils game has been postponed. Rescheduled for March 28 on TSN3. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 14, 2017

The game, which was originally scheduled to be broadcast on TSN3 in the Winnipeg Jets region, has been rescheduled for March 28th.