1h ago
Jets' Enstrom leaves early vs Lightning with LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom left Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning early with a lower-body injury and will not return.
The Jets made the announcement official on their Twitter page.
According to TSN Winnipeg 1290's Rick Ralph, Enstrom played one minute and 22 seconds on the night.
Enstrom has a goal and 13 assists in 54 games for the Jets this season. Nikita Kucherov was penalized for hooking Enstrom in the second minute of the game.
The 10-year veteran was playing in his 671st career NHL contest. He owns 53 goals and 249 assists since debuting with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2007.