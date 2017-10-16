1h ago
Jets place Perreault on injured reserve
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Hurricanes 1, Jets 2
The Winnipeg Jets have placed centre Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve and called up Kyle Connor from their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.
Perreault left the Jets' 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday early with a lower-body injury and did not return.
In five games for Winnipeg this season, the 29-year-old has one goal and two assists.
Perreault had 13 goals and 32 assists in 65 games for the Jets last season.