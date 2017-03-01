28m ago
Jets trade Stafford to Bruins for pick
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Jets have traded winger Drew Stafford to the Boston in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.
Stafford, 31, has netted four goals and added nine assists in 40 games with the Jets in 2016-17, his third year with the team.
Winnipeg acquired Stafford’s services at the 2015 trade deadline, sending forward Evander Kane and defenseman Zach Bogosian to the Buffalo Sabres for defenceman Tyler Myers, Stafford, a couple of prospects and a first-round pick.
The American is in the final year of two-year, $8.7 million pact and will be a free-agent on July 1.
Stafford was selected by the Sabres in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2004 NHL Draft.
He has 179 goals and 213 assists over 707 career games with the Sabres and Jets. He’s also appeared in 24 playoff games, posting nine points.