PHILADELPHIA — Tommy Joseph knew he was about to get soaked - and he couldn't wait for it.

The Phillies first baseman hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, leading Philadelphia to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. He was mobbed in between first and second base by his excited teammates, who emptied water bottles over his head.

"I've seen players run away from it, but I was ready for it," Joseph said. "I wanted to enjoy every bit of it. It was really fun."

It was his second game-ending hit in three days after leading Philadelphia to a 2-1 extra-inning win over Colorado on Thursday.

"Works for me," he said.

Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also connected for the Phillies, who won for just the third time in the last 13 games.

Hector Neris (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, capping another impressive performance by Philadelphia's bullpen. Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek, Joaquin Benoit and Neris combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Jerad Eickhoff, stretching the bullpen's scoreless streak to 19 2/3 innings.

"They come in and it's that feeling like they've got it locked down," Eickhoff said. "It's everything you want."

Zack Cozart went 4 for 4 with a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which had won three of four.

"Cozart has impressed all of us," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It was a real good game except for the outcome."

Aaron Altherr led off the ninth with a single to centre, snapping a string of 12 straight Phillies batters retired. Altherr went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Joseph's 2-2 single up the middle off Michael Lorenzen (3-1).

After a slow start, Joseph has upped his average to .255 by hitting .329 in his last 21 games. Seven of his eight homers have come this month.

"Right now, he looks like the hitter I was hoping he would be," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "If he continues this, he's going to have a heck of good year and help us win a lot of games."

The win came on the heels of Mackanin's team meeting following Friday night's 5-2 setback against the Reds that made it 21 losses in 26 games for Philadelphia. The manager was looking for more intensity from his club and thought he got it.

Joseph, though, said the Phillies just played better together.

"We have a great team," he said. "It's a matter of playing great as a team, and we were able to show that today."

Reds starter Bronson Arroyo was hurt by the long ball again. The 40-year-old right-hander surrendered three home runs, making it 12 in his last five starts. It also upped Arroyo's league-leading total to 18 homers allowed.

Hernandez hit a leadoff drive in the first. Saunders' upper-deck drive to right with one out in the second tied it at 2. Joseph's eighth of the season made it 3-2.

Arroyo left after allowing five hits in five innings.

The Reds tied it in the sixth on Scooter Gennett's double to right off Eickhoff. Mackanin lifted Eickhoff after the at-bat, guaranteeing the 26-year-old right-hander would remain winless. Eickhoff is 0-5 in 10 starts this season.

WALK THIS WAY

The win was Philadelphia's fifth walkoff victory of the season, matching its total from all of last season. Joseph became the first Phillies player to record two walkoff hits in three games since current coach Juan Samuel did it in 1985.

COZART COASTING

Cozart tied his career high with four hits while extending his hitting streak to 10 straight games. He is hitting .405 with three homers and 11 RBIs during the streak. Cozart also has reached base safely in 19 straight games.

MOVING UP

Arroyo moved into seventh place on the Reds' all-time list of games started with his 275th start for the club.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (3-4, 3.99 ERA) takes the mound on Sunday afternoon. He struck out a season-best nine in Monday's 5-1 win over Cleveland.

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (0-2, 5.36 ERA) makes his first-ever start against the Reds.

