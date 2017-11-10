The Montreal Canadiens appeared to cut the Minnesota Wild's lead to 2-1 in the third period of Thursday night's contest on a goal by Charles Hudon with five minutes to play.

However, the Wild challenged the goal on goaltender interference and, after review, the goal was called off. It marked the second disallowed goal of the night, after Karl Alzner had his first-period marker called off due to a high-stick.

Hudon made contact with Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk before a shot by Artturi Lehkonen and then scored on the rebound while Wild defenceman Matt Dumba collided with Dubnyk.

Montreal lost the game 3-0 and afterwards Canadiens head coach Claude Julien made it clear he disagreed with the ruling on Hudon's goal.

"There was a loose puck and their player pushed the goaltender into the net," Julien told reporters after the game. "It's frustrating. Every time there's a 50-50 play like that, you never know how it will go."

Julien said he'd like to see more consistency from the league's reviews, arguing two referees can the same play different ways.

"We had some good referees out there tonight, talk about veteran referees and they all make mistakes like everybody us," Julien explained. "Every call that's being reviewed is a 50-50 situation. We really don't know what's going to happen because you'll see it one day (and) it's going to be a good goal, the next day looks like it's the same thing but the referees that are reviewing it are seeing it differently. That's what we have to I guess accept for the time being."

Not surprisingly, Dubnyk agreed with the decision to overturn the goal, arguing Hudon's initial contact put him out of position to make the save.

"If (Hudon) hadn't backed into me I'd have been at the top of the crease and been able to spread my pads," Dubnyk said. "It was the right call."

Dubnyk turned aside 41 shots for his first shutout of the season on Thursday.