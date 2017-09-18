Nazem Kadri has now practised three straight days with Patrick Marleau on his left wing and so far it's a great match.

"I love it," Kadri said. "I think we generated some early chemistry. Just playing together, we communicate a lot. He's a great guy, easygoing guy. I think he fits in well with me and Leo (Komarov). He brings a different aspect to the game. He's got tons of speed. He's a great passer too, which I didn't exactly know about him.

“We know he can put the puck in the net also so he's a bit of a Swiss Army knife, because he can do everything and play in every situation."

Marleau is expected to make his Leafs pre-season debut on Tuesday against the Senators.

Rosen makes early impact

Among the contenders to earn a bottom-pairing D job on the Leafs, Calle Rosen has made a strong early impression.

Mike Babcock was asked what the 23-year-old Swede needs to do to catch his eye? "Oh, he's catching it," the head coach said.

"He doesn't have to do much, just keep doing what he's doing. He's a good player, skates real good, real good hockey IQ."

Rosen is expected to be paired with Connor Carrick during Monday's game against the Senators.

Reaction to Lupul comment

In the wake of the Joffery Lupul's Instagram post on Sunday night, Leafs players were asked how much they're still in touch with the former alternate captain, who hasn't played since February 2016.

"I got a lot of respect for him and hopefully he's doing well," said Kadri, who "liked" the picture Lupul posted, but was quick to point out that was before the controversial comment was made.

"I don't communicate with him too, too often, but I check in with him here and there ... He's passionate about (hockey). He's a very competitive person. Obviously, in the future I hope if it's not here, (he's playing) with somebody else.

“I'm not sure what his status is, but obviously I wish him the best."

Leafs management had no comment on the matter on Monday, per the team's media relations staff. Full coverage of the Lupul situation is available here:

Projected Leafs lineup for Monday's game in Ottawa:

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Kapanen-Mueller-Soshnikov

Martin-Moore-Fehr

Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown

Defencemen

Timashov-Lindberg

Rielly-Hainsey

Dermott-Liljegren

Rosen-Carrick

Paliotta-LoVerde

Goaltenders

Sparks, McElhinney

Projected Leafs lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto:

Forwards

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Johnsson-Smith-Grundstrom

Rychel-Greening-T.Moore

Defencemen

Marchment-Gauthier

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Nielsen-Polak

Marincin-Borgman

Valiev-Holl

Goaltenders

Andersen, Kaskisuo

PP1

Gardiner

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

JvR

PP2

Borgman

Grundstrom-Johnsson-T.Moore

Rychel