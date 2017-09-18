1h ago
Kadri, 'Swiss Army knife' Marleau create chemistry
By Mark Masters
SPORTSCENTRE Reporter
Nazem Kadri has now practised three straight days with Patrick Marleau on his left wing and so far it's a great match.
"I love it," Kadri said. "I think we generated some early chemistry. Just playing together, we communicate a lot. He's a great guy, easygoing guy. I think he fits in well with me and Leo (Komarov). He brings a different aspect to the game. He's got tons of speed. He's a great passer too, which I didn't exactly know about him.
“We know he can put the puck in the net also so he's a bit of a Swiss Army knife, because he can do everything and play in every situation."
Marleau is expected to make his Leafs pre-season debut on Tuesday against the Senators.
Rosen makes early impact
Among the contenders to earn a bottom-pairing D job on the Leafs, Calle Rosen has made a strong early impression.
Mike Babcock was asked what the 23-year-old Swede needs to do to catch his eye? "Oh, he's catching it," the head coach said.
"He doesn't have to do much, just keep doing what he's doing. He's a good player, skates real good, real good hockey IQ."
Rosen is expected to be paired with Connor Carrick during Monday's game against the Senators.
Reaction to Lupul comment
In the wake of the Joffery Lupul's Instagram post on Sunday night, Leafs players were asked how much they're still in touch with the former alternate captain, who hasn't played since February 2016.
"I got a lot of respect for him and hopefully he's doing well," said Kadri, who "liked" the picture Lupul posted, but was quick to point out that was before the controversial comment was made.
"I don't communicate with him too, too often, but I check in with him here and there ... He's passionate about (hockey). He's a very competitive person. Obviously, in the future I hope if it's not here, (he's playing) with somebody else.
“I'm not sure what his status is, but obviously I wish him the best."
Leafs management had no comment on the matter on Monday, per the team's media relations staff. Full coverage of the Lupul situation is available here:
Projected Leafs lineup for Monday's game in Ottawa:
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Kapanen-Mueller-Soshnikov
Martin-Moore-Fehr
Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown
Defencemen
Timashov-Lindberg
Rielly-Hainsey
Dermott-Liljegren
Rosen-Carrick
Paliotta-LoVerde
Goaltenders
Sparks, McElhinney
Projected Leafs lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto:
Forwards
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Johnsson-Smith-Grundstrom
Rychel-Greening-T.Moore
Defencemen
Marchment-Gauthier
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Nielsen-Polak
Marincin-Borgman
Valiev-Holl
Goaltenders
Andersen, Kaskisuo
PP1
Gardiner
Bozak-Kadri-Marner
JvR
PP2
Borgman
Grundstrom-Johnsson-T.Moore
Rychel