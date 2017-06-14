OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators are "hopeful" that Erik Karlsson will be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season following surgery to his left foot on Wednesday.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced that Karlsson's recovery from surgery in Charlotte, N.C., to repair torn tendons in the foot would take approximately four months.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during the club's surprising post-season run, which ended in the Eastern Conference final against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Karlsson thrived despite the injury, piling up 18 points in 19 games while soaking up more than 28 minutes per-game.

Ottawa said the tears to Karlsson's foot were found during an MRI following the season.

After the first round against Boston, Karlsson revealed that he had been playing through hairline fractures in that same left foot — an injury suffered in late March, he said.

A four-month timeline would allow for Karlsson to return in mid-October, likely right around the start of the 2017-18 season. The NHL is expected to announce the schedule next week.