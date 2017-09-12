Calgary Flames president and CEO Ken King said on Tuesday at the Flames golf tournament that the team is no longer pursuing a new arena.

“No we are no longer pursuing it. We are very interested in doing it, but we can’t make a deal,” King told TSN.

The Flames and Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi have been discussing the possibility of a new arena for several months.

Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed he spoke with the mayor during his annual tour of NHL cities.

"This building was built in the 1980s, they don't build buildings like this any more," said Bettman. "It's a grand old building, it's got a great roof-line, it's historic in many ways. But these aren't the facilities that our hockey teams typically have."

He added that fan experience may suffer due to the amenities offered to fans.

Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke said in a speech in June that the team could relocate to a new arena in another city.

Replying to what appeared to be a question from a member of the audience regarding Flames president and ceo Ken King's comments on a possible relocation, Burke said: "What Ken King said was, ‘ we’re not going to make a threat to move, we’re just gonna to move if we don’t get the deal we need.'”

The news comes on the same day of reports that KeyArena in Seattle – which has long since been pursuing an NHL team – could be ready to host an NHL team by 2020. A proposed memorandum of understanding between Seattle and Oak View Group was to be presented to Seattle City Council on Tuesday.

It will not be voted on until the first week of December at the earliest.