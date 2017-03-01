The Colorado Avalanche have traded Jarome Iginla to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Avalanche will receive a conditional 2018 fourth-round draft pick back from the Kings. The Avalanche will retain 50 per cent of Iginla's salary in the trade, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Avalanche may not receive the fourth-round pick, or any pick, if the playoff conditions aren't met, or if Iginla does not re-sign with the Kings.

Iginla, 39, has netted eight goals and 10 assists over 61 games this season, his third with the Avalanche.

The 21-year veteran signed a three-year, $16 million with Colorado on July 1, 2014 after spending a single season with the Boston Bruins in 2013-14.

He had previously stated he was open to waiving his no-trade clause to play for a contender.

Iginla spent the vast majority of his career with the Calgary Flames, playing 16 seasons in the Alberta city from 1996 to 2013. He won the Art Ross Trophy and Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2002. In the 2004 playoffs, Iginla produced 22 points over 26 games as the sixth-seeded Flames made an incredible run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games. The captain was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Trade Deadline in 2013.

Iginla won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Games.

The Edmonton native has 619 goals and 672 assists over 1,535 career games with the Flames, Penguins, Bruins and Avalanche. Iginla has 37 goals and 31 assists over 81 career playoff games in the NHL.

Iginla told TSN Wednesday he's 50-50 on his playing future beyond this season.

The Kings (30-27-6) sit one point behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They acquired goaltender Ben Bishop on Sunday and traded winger Dwight King earlier on Wednesday.