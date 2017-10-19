Los Angeles Kings centre Jeff Carter is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a laceration on his left leg.

The two-time All-Star was injured late in the first period of his team's 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Carter left the ice after being hit into the boards by defenceman Jeff Petry and did not return. Kings general manager Rob Blake revealed Thursday Carter's left leg was cut by Petry's skate blade.

An All-Star last season, Carter owns three assists through six games this season. He scored 32 goals and posted 66 points in 82 games last season.

The 32-year-old is averaging 16:38 of time on ice this season.

The Kings (5-0-1) are off to their best start in franchis history. Los Angeles will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.