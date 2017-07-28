Premium Motorsports announced Friday that Canada native Gary Klutt will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut August 6 at Watkins Glen behind the wheel of the No. 15 Color Compass Chevrolet.

Klutt is currently in his third season driving in the NASCAR Pinty's Series (NPS), and enjoyed his first start in a National series at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, last summer driving the #51 KBM Tundra, coming back from a mid-race incident finish 11th.

Color Compass, will be Klutt's largest partner for the event, a Canadian paint distributor, that is excited to get involved in Klutt's blossoming career and he makes his debut at the pinnacle of the sport. The #15 Chevy will also feature Fusillo Construction, and continued support from Pioneer Family Pools for Klutt's Cup Series Debut.

"Ever since 2015 when we won our first NASCAR Pinty's Series race I had the goal to one day compete in the Cup Series at Watkins Glen" said Klutt. "This is an incredible opportunity I have to thank Jay Robinson and everyone at Premium Motorsports for it". "I am excited to work with Mark Hillman as my crew chief for the race, I have heard nothing but good things, and I'm sure we'll get along well!" Said Klutt.

"Obviously, this is a huge step for me, having only made one National series start, and I'm under no illusions, it's going to be tough, but I think if we can run a clean race and work a good strategy we'll do just fine!" Coming from the NASCAR Pinty's Series, Klutt is no stranger to road course racing, were the series visits 5 each season, boasting strong fields, with racers such as, Alex Tagliani, and former F1 Champion Jacques Villeneuve on occasion.

Klutt will also compete on Friday August 4th in his Nascar K&N Series East debut for Calabrese Motorsports. "This is going to be such a fun weekend getting to run two races at such a world class track," smiled Klutt. "I can't wait!"