MELBOURNE, Australia — Johanna Konta has moved into the fourth round at Melbourne Park with a 6-3, 6-1 win over former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki at Margaret Court Arena.

Konta, who made a surprise run to the semifinals at Melbourne Park last year, broke Wozniacki in the final game of the opening set.

Wozniacki then made life difficult for herself by double-faulting on break point to give Konta a 2-0 lead in the second.

Although Konta double-faulted on her first match point, she clinched it two points later when Wozniacki hit a backhand wide.

Wozniacki had come into the match in strong form, failing to drop a set in her first two matches and losing only seven games.

Konta will next face Ekaterina Makarova in the Round of 16.