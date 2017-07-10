Ilya Kovalchuk has officially signed a one-year deal to remain in the KHL.

The KHL announced Sunday Kovalchuk re-signed with SKA St. Petersburg for the 2017-18 season, he will then become an unrestricted free agent in both the KHL and the NHL.

Kovy's staying in SKA for one more year. pic.twitter.com/7mO2tFliSO — KHL (@khl_eng) July 9, 2017

The New Jersey Devils, who own Kovalchuk's rights until he turns 35 next April, made a push to bring Kovalchuk back to the NHL this off-season and find potential suitors for a sign-and-trade scenario, but no deal could reportedly be worked out.

"One of the main factors (in returning) was the upcoming Olympic Games," Kovalchuk told SKA's website. "In 2018, only players who play in European championships and the KHL can compete there. It was important to stay with SKA, because I have only played here in the KHL. I have a lot of warmth for the club and our fans."

The 34-year-old hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. He put up 11 goals and 20 assists in 37 games that year. Kovalchuk then returned to the KHL in the third year of a 15-year contract with the Devils worth $100 million. Over the last four seasons with St. Petersburg SKA, he has 222 points in 209 games. He scored a career-high 32 golas and 78 points in 60 KHL games last season.

In 816 career NHL games, Kovalchuk has 417 goals and 399 assists.