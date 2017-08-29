With only three races remaining in the 2017 season, Alex Labbe is closing in on his first NASCAR Pinty's Series championship.

But first, the Victoriaville, Quebec, driver must navigator Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Labbe heads into Sunday's Total Quartz 200 with a 36-point cushion on Kevin Lacroix.

While he's built a sizable lead late in the season, the on-track action between Labbe and Lacroix reached new heights at Riverside International Speedway two weeks ago.

Labbe and Lacroix got together on the final lap with Labbe getting Lacroix loose in Turn 4 to get him loose, make the pass and score his fourth win of the season. Lacroix took exception to the contact and hit Labbe’s car on the cool-down lap. Lacroix’s championship hopes took a hit as he was later penalized 10 driver points by NASCAR for the post-race incident.

If there’s one place that Lacroix could get the win it’s at CTMP.

The St. Eustache native has won the two most recent races at the historic road course and has won three of the four road-course events this season. While Lacroix has an uphill road to challenge Labbe for the title, he can make a big dent in the points this weekend with his third straight win at CTMP. If he does, he’ll also tie Andrew Ranger’s record of three consecutive wins at one track.

Labbe has a pole (2016) and a pair of fifth-place finishes at CTMP, including in the season opener. But he also has three finishes outside the top 20 in his other starts.

Defending champion Cayden Lapcevich enters the race third 44 points out of the lead. Lapcevich, like Labbe, is still looking for his first road-course series win. While he also needs a win or two over the final three races and for Labbe to have some bad luck, the NASCAR Next driver still have a chance to become the first back-to-back champion in the 11-year history of the series.