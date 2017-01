Patrik Laine is one step closer to returning to action for the Winnipeg Jets.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Saturday Laine has had all restrictions removed and will practice in full with the team Sunday.

The Jets host the Ducks on Monday.

Laine has been out since earlier this month with a concussion, missing seven games for the Jets.

In 42 games for the Jets this season, the second overall draft pick has 21 goals and 37 points.