A pair of former champions will headline the UFC’s next trip to Canada as the promotion has announced former welterweight title holder Robbie Lawler will face former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Fight Night Winnipeg.

The fight in the welterweight division will be the marquee match-up of the card that takes place December 16th at Bell MTS Centre.

Lawler comes in off a unanimous decision victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214. That was his first fight since dropping the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley via KO at UFC 210, a defeat which snapped a five fight winning streak that included a fight of the year victory over Canadian Rory MacDonald.

Dos Anjos is on a two fight winning streak, with victories over Tarec Saffiedine and most recently over Neil Magny at UFC 215 via arm-triangle choke.

Those wins ended a two-fight losing streak, the first of which saw him drop his lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez and the second eventually lead him to move up to the welterweight division.

A light heavyweight bout between Canadian Misha Cirkunov and Glover Teixeira was previously announced for this card after being moved from its original placement on Fight Night Sao Paulo later this month.

Chad Laprise will also return in Winnipeg as he’ll face Galore Bofando and John Makdessi was also announced as he’ll battle Abel Trujillo.

Tickets for the Winnipeg event go on sale Friday, October 20th.