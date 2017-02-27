The Toronto Maple Leafs added depth and experience Monday afternoon, acquiring veteran centre Brian Boyle from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Byron Froese and a second-round draft pick in 2017.

Boyle, 32, has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 54 games with the Lightning this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer when his three-year, $6-million contract expires, and looks to be a rental for the Maple Leafs as they push toward the playoffs.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports Boyle will join the team in San Jose ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sharks.

Boyle brings a wealth of postseason experience – he’s gone to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, and amassed 26 points in 100 contests, the most by any player from 2011-16. He was also part of back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with the New York Rangers (2014) and Lightning (15). ​

The 10-year veteran will also help bolster Toronto’s centre depth. With Nazem Kadri, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak centering the team’s top three lines, the Maple Leafs have shuttled journeyman Ben Smith and rookie Frederik Gauthier in and out of the fourth-line spot. Boyle is at 53 per cent in the faceoff dot this season overall and 50 per cent in short-handed situations. Smith, who is touted by Babcock as a defensive zone draw specialist, is at 44.8 per cent.

AHL call-up Gauthier has been a solid placeholder in the lineup since Smith was removed following poor performances in back-to-back games, but averaging fewer than 10 minutes a night won’t help his development as much as finishing the season with the Toronto Marlies.

On Saturday night, Babcock acknowledged his team’s deficiencies down the middle, saying, “We have good depth in spots, but not as much at centre ice.” When asked about Toronto’s deadline plans on Monday after practice, he said he’d been in contact with general manager Lou Lamoriello (who stayed back in Toronto while the team is in San Jose) six times already, and “If we’re in a position to try and help the guys, we’ll help the guys.”

Toronto is currently in the second wild-card position in the Eastern Conference playoffs with 21 games to play.​